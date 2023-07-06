Houston man who allegedly disappeared 8 years ago did not actually go missing, police say

HOUSTON (TCD) -- Police revealed that a man who was reported missing eight years ago in 2015 and found unresponsive near a church last month never actually disappeared.

Rudy Farias' mother reported him missing to the Houston Police Department on March 7, 2015, and according to KHOU-TV, Farias was found "unresponsive" outside a church June 29, 2023, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Now, detectives are debunking the allegations that Farias disappeared in 2015. At a press conference Thursday, July 6, Houston Police Lt. Christopher Zamora said Farias was 17 years old when he supposedly disappeared, but over the course of the eight years, detectives followed up on leads and gathered other evidence that reportedly proved "he was not missing."

Many of Farias' neighbors, relatives, and doctors reportedly corroborated the fact that Farias had not disappeared. Police believe Farias returned home March 8, 2015.

Farias and his mother, Janie Santana, also reportedly had several interactions with the Houston Police Department in which they both provided fake names and birthdays. Zamora said Santana "continued to deceive police by remaining adamant" that her son was missing. Relatives and neighbors reportedly saw Farias walk in and out of his home, but Santana claimed that was her nephew.

Zamora said at the press conference Farias did not report any sexual abuse, despite reports that Farias allegedly told a local Houston activist that Santana drugged and assaulted him.

According to Zamora, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Santana and Farias for making fictitious reports. Zamora said he and other detectives are continuing to investigate.

