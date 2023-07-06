Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Jay Williams gets emotional talking ESPN layoffs of Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson
By Christian Arnold,
8 days ago
Jay Williams returned to ESPN Radio this week, opening his first show since Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman were laid off by recalling how much his former coworkers meant to him.
Williams, 41, had co-hosted ESPN’s nationally syndicated morning radio program with both personalities.
The Post had been the first to report that ESPN would be phasing out its morning show, and last week , Johnson and Kellerman were part of the latest round of layoffs at the World Wide Leader.
“We’ve all gone through things where friends have lost jobs. It stinks,” Williams said on air. “It sucks. We give a lot of sports analogies here, Freddie, and it’s like sometimes the only way I know how to handle things is to play through.
“Things happen, we’re going to deal with it. I’m going to talk about Key. I’m going to talk about Max.”
The lone remaining member of the morning show discussed how he quickly found a friend in Johnson, 50, right from the jump.
“Key has been my boy since the first day that I met him two and a half, three years ago,” Williams said. “I fell in love with a guy who is just unapologetically him all the time.”
