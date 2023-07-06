Jay Williams gets emotional talking ESPN layoffs of Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson

Jay Williams returned to ESPN Radio this week, opening his first show since Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman were laid off by recalling how much his former coworkers meant to him.

Williams, 41, had co-hosted ESPN’s nationally syndicated morning radio program with both personalities.

The Post had been the first to report that ESPN would be phasing out its morning show, and last week , Johnson and Kellerman were part of the latest round of layoffs at the World Wide Leader.

“We’ve all gone through things where friends have lost jobs. It stinks,” Williams said on air. “It sucks. We give a lot of sports analogies here, Freddie, and it’s like sometimes the only way I know how to handle things is to play through.

“Things happen, we’re going to deal with it. I’m going to talk about Key. I’m going to talk about Max.”

The lone remaining member of the morning show discussed how he quickly found a friend in Johnson, 50, right from the jump.

Jay Williams was the only one of three on the show that were not laid off. Getty Images

“Key has been my boy since the first day that I met him two and a half, three years ago,” Williams said. “I fell in love with a guy who is just unapologetically him all the time.”

And Williams credited Kellerman, 49, for helping evolve on air while poking fun at Kellerman’s time in the 1990s as a rapper .

Max Kellerman was one of the many cuts at ESPN. Getty Images

“Max and I still laugh about a lot of random things and Max is my boy. I’m gonna miss his Jon B. lookalike self,” Williams joked. “My vocabulary is off the charts because of Uncle Max.

“I mean, Max has taught me so many different words.”

Williams co-hosted the morning show on Wednesday with Freddie Coleman.

Keyshawn Johnson was another high-profile layoff. WireImage

It’s unclear what ESPN plans to do with its morning radio show and if Williams will continue to be a part of it.

Williams revealed during an interview on “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone” in June that his contract was set to expire later in the summer.

The former point guard joined ESPN as a full-time analyst at the network in 2008, according to his company bio .