Open in App
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over its newly launched Threads app

By Scripps News Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJkx4_0nIWOVDR00

In a development first reported by news website Semafor , Twitter has threatened a potential lawsuit against Meta over Meta's new Threads app.

A lawyer for Twitter sent a letter to Meta, addressed to Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that Meta deliberately hired new employees who had worked with Twitter's trade secrets, and knowingly assigned those new hires to work on Meta's Threads app, which launched on Wednesday.

The lawyer wrote that "Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms has engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property." The letter warns that Twitter "intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights," suggesting a lawsuit over the issue is a distinct possibility.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone wrote in a post on Threads that "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing."

SEE MORE: Threads app netted over 30 million users in less than 24 hours

Threads bears some resemblances to Twitter's interface. Usernames are preceded by an @ symbol; and the new app's like, reply and repost features will be familiar to anyone who uses Twitter.

Threads has built a user base of more than 30 million in its first day of availability, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg . Users must have an active Instagram account to sign up.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Megastar Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes accused of Cooperating on Biggizle and rapper Cinno releases song.
Memphis, TX22 hours ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY10 days ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA1 day ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy