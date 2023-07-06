Novak Djokovic vs. Stan Wawrinka prediction: Wimbledon odds, picks

Novak Djokovic is over halfway to becoming the first man to win the calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Appropriately, the next stop of Djokovic’s journey is a match against Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner and one of Djokovic’s main rivals during the 2010’s, on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, who has a 29-match winning streak at Wimbledon, is a ridiculous -20000 favorite to beat Wawrinka on Friday.

So far, Djokovic’s scoreline looks as you’d expect from one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

(11:45 a.m. ET)

He’s yet to drop a set, although he did have to answer some questions from both Pedro Cachin and Jordan Thompson in Rounds 1 and 2.

Djokovic was able to win the big points and continued his ridiculous winning streak in tiebreakers to see off Cachin and Thompson.

As for Wawrinka, he enjoyed a straight-set win over World No. 47 Emil Ruusuvuori and then took out the 29th-seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Wawrinka is well past his salad days, but he looks to be up for it at the All England Club so far.

Novak Djokovic Getty Images

Whether or not Wawrinka can carry that momentum into a match against the odds-on tournament favorite is a whole other question, but Djokovic has yet to find his elite gear at Wimbledon and his opponent looks to be in decent form.

If Cachin and Thompson were able to have moderate levels of success against Djokovic in their matches, we can expect that Wawrinka may be able to find a way into this tilt and perhaps make it a lot closer than the odds suggest.

Get the lowdown on the Best USA Sports Betting Sites and Apps

A play on Wawrinka to win the first set seems like a logical play at a big number (he’s +550 to take the opener) or you can play things a little safer with a punt on the Swiss to cover the +2.5 setline.

Either way, we know Wawrinka can play at an elite level for moments and if he can stick around in sets long enough to make the most of his opportunities, he could give Djokovic some issues.

Our pick Stan Wawrinka +2.5 sets (+230, BetMGM )