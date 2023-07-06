Open in App
ABC13 Houston

HPD, city leaders tackling safety in Asiatown after man shot 4 times on his way home

1 day ago

Houston police and other community leaders are tackling safety on Thursday in the city's Asiatown after a father was shot during a robbery on his way home from work.

Holam Cheng, a father and husband, was critically hurt Sunday, June 25. He was on his way home from working a long shift at a nearby restaurant in Chinatown on the 9200 block of Bellwood. Houston police arrested Quincy Harold in the case , but officers say they're looking for more suspects.

The Houston Police Department said he was shot four times. At last check, he was listed in critical condition at Ben Taub Hospital. It's this type of crime that residents in Asiatown say needs to stop. Unfortunately, some residents are considered easy targets because they don't speak up.

"A lot of the robbery happened in this community. I think most Asian people, even if they got robbed, beaten, or assaulted, they keep quiet. They don't explode the situation. So, in other words, it encourages those robbers," Grace Yeh, Fujian Organization founder, said.

A town hall took place Thursday, when the incident that injured Cheng was discussed and information was shared to the community that is clearly on edge.

