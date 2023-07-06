Open in App
WMBB

Threads account can’t be deleted without wiping Instagram too

By Jeremy Tanner,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAHKi_0nIWCALw00

(NEXSTAR) – The excitement around a fresh social media platform can be so great that users don’t even think about the day they might want to erase their account – something new adopters of Meta’s Threads are already griping about Thursday.

In the wake of Elon Musk’s shakeup of Twitter, alternative platforms such as Hive and Mastodon have tried to siphon away dissatisfied users, but when it comes to mass early adoption, Threads stands out. The Twitter rival surpassed 30 million sign ups Thursday morning, according to Mark Zuckerberg.

As the buzz around Threads spread, so did news of a particular line in the service’s privacy policy .

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”

5 things to know about Threads, Twitter’s newest rival

Some who downloaded the app to give it a try – which Instagram users can do in a matter of seconds – found out deleting it was more complicated than they knew.

“I deactivated my threads account already but it turns out you can’t delete your threads account *without also deleting your Instagram account* so maybe just don’t sign up!” @emilyhughes tweeted .

Others accused Zuck of creating a “trap” to keep user information on Meta servers from the wave of sign-ups.

“We can’t delete our threads account without deleting our ig?? they knew people would instantly hate it so they made it a saw trap,” @ecto_fun tweeted .

Backlash over the policy prompted Instagram head Adam Mosseri to address the issue, TechCruch reported .

Mosseri explained:

To clarify, you can deactivate your Threads account, which hides your Threads profile and content, you can set your profile to private, and you can delete individual threads posts – all without deleting your Instagram account. Threads is powered by Instagram, so right now it’s just one account, but we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Another arrest made in connection to Operation Agua Azul investigation
Marianna, FL6 days ago
Ways to work out your triceps at home
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Walton teen charged with knife attack after ‘Oklahoma Drills’
Rosemary Beach, FL17 hours ago
Woman dead as Washington County detectives investigate homicide near Wausau
Wausau, FL2 days ago
Woman accused of taking selfie before stealing thousands in jewelry in California
Irvine, CA2 days ago
Plainclothes Florida sheriff takes down fleeing driver in viral TikTok video
Deltona, FL6 days ago
Protecting your property while on vacation
Panama City, FL4 days ago
Block party in Marianna promises to satisfy your sweet tooth
Marianna, FL3 days ago
Message in a bottle washes ashore in Florida: ‘Cancer had other plans’
Bradenton, FL4 days ago
Deputies searching for vehicle believed to be carrying 4 missing children
Centennial, CO4 days ago
Marianna Police Department identified last Thursday’s shooting victim
Marianna, FL4 days ago
What is swimmer’s ear and what causes it?
Austin, TX5 days ago
New beach warning signs for double red flags will be placed on beaches
Panama City Beach, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy