Seattle Mariners Legend Felix Hernandez Officially Kicks Off All-Star Week

By Brady Farkas,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPV1Y_0nIW1ICE00

Seattle Mariners legend and soon-to-be Mariners Hall of Famer Felix Hernandez was back in the Emerald City on Thursday, officially ushering in the start of All-Star Week.

Hernandez went to the top of the Space Needle and raised the All-Star flag, which will fly atop the city.

The Mariners also posted photos of Hernandez's day...

Hernandez is one of several former Mariners who will be featured prominently during All-Star week. Ken Griffey Jr., Harold Reynolds, Raul Ibanez, Bret Boone and others will have various roles during the festivities. Ibanez and Reynolds will manage in the Futures Game.

Hernandez is one of the most revered Mariners in team history. He spent 15 years with the organization, going 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA. The centerpiece of some lean Mariners teams, he won the Cy Young in 2010 and finished second in 2014. He was six-time All-Star who won the ERA title twice as well.

It's good to see Hernandez back in Seattle. There were some hard feelings during his last few years with the team. As his performance dissipated, the team tried to figure out how to move forward, even putting him in the bullpen for a spell in 2018.

Hernandez also appeared at the Mariners home playoff game in 2022 and threw out the first pitch. With his Hall of Fame induction set for August, the feelings appear to have thawed.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS DURING ALL-STAR WEEK in Seattle, per MLB.com:

Friday, July 7: HBCU Swingman Classic (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 8: All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and MLB Futures Game (Futures Game 4 p.m., softball game after)

Sunday, July 9: MLB Draft, Rounds 1-2 (7 p.m. ET)

Monday, July 10: Home Run Derby (8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 11: All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET)

