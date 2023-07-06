Pelicans Officially Sign Former Heat Center

The New Orleans Pelicans and free-agent center Cody Zeller officially agree to a contract. New Orleans did not release the terms of the deal.

The Miami Heat allowed the ten-year veteran Zeller to hit the market after averaging 6.5 PPG and 4.3 RPB in 14.5 MPG in South Beach. He had a relatively solid shooting percentage of 62.7% and 68.6% from the free throw line.

In 21 games during the NBA Playoff run for Miami, the Indiana alum averaged 2.2 PPG and 2.3 RPG while shooting 57.1%.

At 6-11 and 245 pounds, Zeller has played in 509 games and started 275 for Charlotte, Portland, and Miami. He has an average of 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 blocks in 22.0 minutes per game.

