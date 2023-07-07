Open in App
Springfield's Chandler Redmond is the King of Swing this season

1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD–Since the days of Babe Ruth, home run hitters have always been a special breed of ballplayer. They’re usually the biggest, strongest guys on the field who strike fear in the heart of even the hardest hurler. From one handed homers to towering moonshots, these guys fill up the cheap seats with fans and souveniers. For the Springfield Cardinals, that guy is Chandler Redmond.

“Scott at third, full count for the slugger.”

“You’re just on top of the world. I mean there is nothing better.”

“3-2 pitch, swing and a drive to deep right field, Dalesandro turns, trots, looks up and it’s long gone! Two run home run Chandler Redmond. His Double A leading 23rd home run of the year.”

If Darth Vader was a baseball scout, he’d know how strong the force is with Springfield Cardinals first baseman Chandler Redmond.

“No matter what the wind’s doing, what ballpark we’re playing at. I think I’m always gonna have a chance.”

Redmond’s 23 home runs thru 77 games this season isn’t just two better than his total from last year, it’s also tied for the long-ball lead in all of minor league baseball.

“Sometimes you question when you’re going through the hard work, all the difficulties, is it gonna be worth it? Is it gonna pay off? And it has and hopefully it will continue

The 26-year old power hitting lefty credits better plate discipline for his improvement.

“I’m trying to quote un quote, play the game a little bit more this year and kinda pick my spots when I’m going to go for it.”

But despite home run celebrations becoming a huge trend, you won’t find Redmond going viral for one.

“I just started pointing to the bullpen this year because I told them last year when they were like Red you gotta point to the bullpen you gotta get us involved. I said I don’t know, it’s kinda flashy for me. But no way I’m gonna eurostep around third or do a jumpshot with my helmet.”

He’ll just continue to let his bat make the highlight reel.

