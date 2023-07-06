Medical professional explains concerns with diet drug made popular on social media

Medical professional explains concerns with diet drug 03:06

BALTIMORE - There is a new social media weight-loss trend gaining popularity for claims of its weight-loss abilities.

This natural supplement is called "Nature's Ozempic," the latest alternative to the popular diabetes drug being used for weight loss.

Some TikTok influencers say that's exactly what the supplement Berberine has done for them.

"I was like what's Berberine? And she was like, 'I don't know but it's a supplement,' so I said I will look it up," TikTok influencer Lyndee said.

Berberine is a yellow-colored natural chemical found in a wide variety of plants and sold as a supplement.

"I watched it over a period of time and I'm like, OK, this is actually working for people?" Lyndee said.

A growing list of influencers are posting their progress showing before and after pictures to update their followers on their journey.

"I'm on my 11th week now," TikTok influencer Savannah Crosby said. "I have been on it for more than a couple of weeks. I'm going on three months."

While it may be new to many, Dr. Maria Kravchenko, from Ascension St. Agnes, says it's been around for centuries.

"However, I don't like the misnomer of 'Nature's Ozempic because most similarly Ozempic can be compared to a diabetes drug that has also been around for a long time called 'Metformin," Dr. Kravchenko said.

So, can Berberine help you lose weight?

Maybe, but Dr. Kravchenko says there is more to it than that.

"True Berberine has been shown on average to induce a five-pound weight loss, if that," Dr. Kravchenko said.

Dr. Kravchenko argues there is no merit in those Ozempic comparisons.

"Real Ozempic average weight loss, I typically see in the clinic, is somewhere in the realm of 15 to 20 pounds, sometimes even more," she said.

Crosby says she knows it's not "Nature's Ozempic. It's a dietary supplement she uses to reduce inflammation and treat many other conditions.

"It's not as strong and not as potent as what Ozempic can do but it's definitely a less expensive alternative that will give you some of the same benefits that you would get from Ozempic," Crosby said.

So what is the one thing they need to know is at-risk by taking it?'

"My biggest concern is, are you really getting what you're paying for," said Dr. Kravchenko.

Dr. Kravchenko says research into Berberine is limited but ongoing.

"A lot of these weight loss supplements are actually spiked with things like amphetamines and full-on potent appetite suppressants, so yeah supplements might work but not in the way you are hoping," Dr. Kovchenko said.

Ultimately, she added, "Research has consistently shown the best way to lose weight is a slow and steady weight loss.

These fad diets that cause quick and rapid weight loss, what they don't tell you, is that one of two months later the weight is going to bounce right back possibly even more than what you started."

Dr. Kravchenko says Berberine is not regulated by the FDA and is simply classified as a food item.

There are side effects to be aware of, including diarrhea, constipation, flatulence, nausea and vomiting.