Ranking the AFC West by quarterback
By Levi Damien,
2 days ago
I hope everyone had a fun 4th of July. Raiders fans will also mark it as Al Davis’s Birthday. It’s also marks three weeks to the start of Raiders training camp.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes
No real question here. Mahomes isn’t just the best in the AFC West, he is the best in the league.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert
Again, no surprise here. Herbert is among the better quarterbacks in the NFL. He is averaging over 33 combined touchdowns per season and is just 25 years of age.
3. Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson
This was a pretty tough call. It depends on whether you think last season in Denver was the beginning of the end for Wilson or just a bad situation he can rebound from.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo
There is the inverse situation with Garoppolo. The question — aside from whether he can stay healthy — is if leaving Kyle Shanahan’s system will hurt him. You can cite Brock Purdy’s success in the same system to put him as the worst in the division, but you’d also have to cite Geno Smith’s success in Pete Carroll’s system after Russell Wilson was traded away. So, if you think those two cancel each other out, it would seem to give Wilson a slight edge due to previous impressive numbers of which Garoppolo has never touched.
