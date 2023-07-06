Ranking the AFC West by quarterback

I hope everyone had a fun 4th of July. Raiders fans will also mark it as Al Davis’s Birthday. It’s also marks three weeks to the start of Raiders training camp.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

No real question here. Mahomes isn’t just the best in the AFC West, he is the best in the league.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert

Again, no surprise here. Herbert is among the better quarterbacks in the NFL. He is averaging over 33 combined touchdowns per season and is just 25 years of age.

3. Denver Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 20: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders sacks Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson

This was a pretty tough call. It depends on whether you think last season in Denver was the beginning of the end for Wilson or just a bad situation he can rebound from.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the start of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo

There is the inverse situation with Garoppolo. The question — aside from whether he can stay healthy — is if leaving Kyle Shanahan’s system will hurt him. You can cite Brock Purdy’s success in the same system to put him as the worst in the division, but you’d also have to cite Geno Smith’s success in Pete Carroll’s system after Russell Wilson was traded away. So, if you think those two cancel each other out, it would seem to give Wilson a slight edge due to previous impressive numbers of which Garoppolo has never touched.