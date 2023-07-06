Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the AFC West by quarterback

By Levi Damien,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZGAg_0nIVXiUQ00

I hope everyone had a fun 4th of July. Raiders fans will also mark it as Al Davis’s Birthday. It’s also marks three weeks to the start of Raiders training camp.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q431l_0nIVXiUQ00
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

No real question here. Mahomes isn’t just the best in the AFC West, he is the best in the league.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKQYr_0nIVXiUQ00
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert

Again, no surprise here. Herbert is among the better quarterbacks in the NFL. He is averaging over 33 combined touchdowns per season and is just 25 years of age.

3. Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vn4mv_0nIVXiUQ00
DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 20: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders sacks Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson

This was a pretty tough call. It depends on whether you think last season in Denver was the beginning of the end for Wilson or just a bad situation he can rebound from.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlFnG_0nIVXiUQ00
Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the start of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo

There is the inverse situation with Garoppolo. The question — aside from whether he can stay healthy — is if leaving Kyle Shanahan’s system will hurt him. You can cite Brock Purdy’s success in the same system to put him as the worst in the division, but you’d also have to cite Geno Smith’s success in Pete Carroll’s system after Russell Wilson was traded away. So, if you think those two cancel each other out, it would seem to give Wilson a slight edge due to previous impressive numbers of which Garoppolo has never touched.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Chiefs' HC Andy Reid was responsible for one of the biggest free agent steals in 2023
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Raiders to be Reacquainted With Tyreek Hill in 2023
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes reveals ‘awkward’ moment he got out of ‘friend zone’ and managed to persuade wife Brittany to date him
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
From $47M To $4M: Russell Westbrook Resigns After One Of The Largest Salary Cuts In NBA History
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Illinois moving on Nebraska recruits, Willis McGahee talks commitment, and more
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Jalen Hurts sends clear message about the Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Jaxson Hayes says he chose the Lakers because he wants to win
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Golfer Disqualified From Major Tournament After Just 5 Holes
Pebble Beach, CA1 day ago
Twitter reacts to Alexandre Pantoja's title win over Brandon Moreno in UFC 290 classic
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
UFC 290 results: Dan Hooker rallies to beat Jalin Turner in grueling, frantic brawl
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's destructive title defense vs. Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
UFC 290 video: Denise Gomes hands Yazmin Jauregui first career loss with fastest finish in UFC strawweight history
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
5 Favorite Kansas City Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Bradley Chubb reveals 'biggest regret' with Broncos and gives his take on Russell Wilson
Denver, CO2 days ago
LSU signee pulls his name from 2023 MLB draft
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy