Open in App
FOX59

Pacers welcome Brown to town, formally announce 5-year max deal to keep Haliburton

By Associated Press,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkKmB_0nIVWqPd00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers officially locked up their future Thursday, announcing they had agreed with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton on a five-year max contract that could pay a franchise record $260 million.

Haliburton’s new deal keeps him with Indiana through 2028-29. He’s been considered the centerpiece of Indiana’s rebuild after he was acquired in a trade with Sacramento before the 2021-22 trade deadline.

Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton has averaged 19.7 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 82 games. Last season, he scored a career-high 20.7 points and averaged a league best 10.4 assists but did not qualify for the statistical crown because he needed to play in two more games to meet the NBA’s eligibility standard of 58.

The formal announcement came on the same day Indiana introduced guard Bruce Brown Jr, who agreed to a two-year deal worth $45 million.

Both deals were reached last week in the first hours after teams were allowed to start negotiating with free agents. Brown was a key cog in the Denver Nuggets recent title run.

It’s already been a busy offseason for the Pacers, who selected four players in last month’s NBA draft and made a handful of trades including one last week with the New York Knicks to acquire forward Obi Toppin, a first-round draft pick in 2021 after being selected The Associated Press college basketball player of the year.

The Pacers also recently signed forward Oscar Tshiebwe, AP’s 2022 college basketball player of the year, to a two-way contract.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Winning $50,000 Powerplay Double Play ticket sold in Indiana
Portage, IN3 days ago
Wanted Indiana man found hiding in front loading dryer by police K9, arrested for battering a pregnant woman
Columbus, IN2 days ago
‘We didn’t have any signs’: Greensburg teen shares story of survival 1 year after suffering stroke
Greensburg, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Second show added for Eagles “The Long Goodbye” Tour in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
1 injured after shooting late Wednesday
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Columbus man charged with domestic battery with a firearm after heated argument
Columbus, IN15 hours ago
Kokomo police: 11-month-old found safe in Ohio
Kokomo, IN2 days ago
Popular fashion chain Shein brings pop-up store to Indianapolis for just 4 days
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Fire department sparks conversations after allowing staff to use CBD products including delta-8
Bargersville, IN2 days ago
Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium to host job fair
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indiana authorities investigate deaths of 3 patients within a week at addiction treatment center
Mishawaka, IN2 days ago
3 arrested in Kokomo after police say they found a ‘large amount of meth’ and a stolen Uhaul truck
Kokomo, IN1 day ago
Man claims to be Northwest Indiana police chief in phone spoof
Chesterton, IN1 day ago
WATCH: Security cam captures thief using WD-40 to sneak into, ransack SE Indy home
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
2 dead near Zionsville after Monday afternoon drowning
Zionsville, IN3 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY10 days ago
Where is Sherman: Zionsville Bake Shop
Zionsville, IN3 days ago
Gary police K-9 shot, killed during traffic stop
Gary, IN1 day ago
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Lafayette
Lafayette, IN1 day ago
How to install outside electrical outlets
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Marion County Public Health Director calls for child gunshot violence emergency declaration
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indiana National Guard welcomes members of 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team home from Kosovo
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
IFD investigating building fire on Indy’s near north side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy