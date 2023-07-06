Warriors Missed Out on Potential Damian Lillard Blockbuster Trade

There's a very short list of teams that Damian Lillard reportedly wants to play for. Right now, it's just the Miami Heat, but it reportedly included the Golden State Warriors at one point, too.

Ramona Shelburne was a guest on 95.7 The Game, where she revealed that Damian Lillard had an interest in joining the Warriors before they traded for Chris Paul.

“They could have waited for Dame," Shelburne said. "Dame is from the Bay Area. I know he was interested. If he got to the point where he was going to ask for a trade and the list was given, the Warrior would have initially been on that list. Now, it's not possible. They could have waited."

Damian Lillard on the Golden State Warriors would have been an incredibly terrifying team, and a player truly worthy of being called a third splash brother. Lillard fits on the Warriors much more seamlessly than Chris Paul does, and is a better player at this stage of their careers, but it's still going to be interesting to see what Paul brings.

There's no guarantee that Damian Lillard would have joined the Golden State Warriors had the team waited for him. There's also no guarantee that the Blazers would have preferred their package to another potential one. The Warriors made the safer bet, chose Chris Paul, and have a new dynamic guard to pair Steph Curry with.

