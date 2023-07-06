Miso Harris Fund​: Philadelphia family sets up research fund to study canine cancer at Penn Vet

Pet owners establish research fund for canine cancer at Penn Vet 02:50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new research fund has been established to study canine cancer at Penn Vet. This research fund was established by a Philadelphia family for their beloved dog who has cancer.

Doctors say this kind of research has the potential to help both dogs and people.

"She has a heart of gold. She's very loyal incredibly loyal," Joy and Michael Harris said.

It's an old-fashioned love story for Joy and Michael Harris who adore their dog Miso.

"Her zest for life is something that always resonated with us," Michael Harris said. "We don't have any human kids so she has been our child."

And yes, they admit Miso is their spoiled child but very well-behaved.

"We have a lot of friends who say if they treated their human kids like we treat her the world would be a much better place," Michael Harris said.

But their world fell apart in January when Miso was diagnosed with clear cell carcinoma , a rare cancer, with very few treatments. They're struggling to enjoy these last few days together.

"We have good days and bad days," Joy Harris said. "It's hard psychologically cause she seems fine."

Hoping to spare others, they've established the Miso Harris Fund for Canine Cancer Research at Penn Vet.

"Every dollar we raise will go towards new treatments, studies, and research for canine cancer research that didn't previously exist," Michael Harris said.

"We can't help Miso, we want to help someone else," Joy Harris said.

"This is a wonderful opportunity," Dr. Pascale Salah said.

Dr. Salah, an oncologist at Penn Vet, says there's a duality between canine and human cancer research.

"Dogs live in the same environs as we do they get very common cancers as people do," Salah said.

For the Harris's who've lost family and friends to cancer, being able to help people and dogs is an extra bonus.

"When you realize that humans and canines they're in this batter together hopefully, it will inspire people to rally around the cause," Michael Harris said.

It's about giving back. Creating a legacy for Miso and a brighter future for other families.

Miso is on steroids now, which is helping her feel better.