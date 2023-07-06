Possible Paul George to Knicks Trade Package Revealed

In a recent report, Michael Scotto from HoopsHype revealed some insight into the trade discussions between the LA Clippers and New York Knicks surrounding Paul George:

"The Knicks and Clippers originally had trade talks surrounding Paul George at the NBA draft," Scotto reported. "At the time, New York was considering a package featuring Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and three first-round picks in exchange for George, league sources told HoopsHype... RJ Barrett’s name was brought up briefly in trade talks by the Clippers in place of Toppin, league sources told HoopsHype. However, the asking price of parting with Barrett, Grimes, three first-round picks, and then having to negotiate a long-term extension for George, who’s 33 years old, was too high for the Knicks."

There have been several reports about the Clippers and Knicks discussing a possible George deal, but this report gave some insight into the nature of those discussions. For the Clippers, it makes sense why they would ask for a better offer; however, for the Knicks, their hesitancy also makes sense.

Parting with their best assets for Paul George, who would want a long-term max contract, is something the Knicks are reportedly not interested in doing right now. While George is still an All-Star at this stage of his career, his injury history is a concern, which is another possible reason the Knicks have reportedly been unwilling to deal for him.

