Staying Cool During the Heart of Summer; Mayor Walker's June Message to Parkland Residents

PARKLAND, FL- While South Florida comes with the luxury of beautiful weather year-round, summer in South Florida is more enjoyable when we take precautions to prevent weather-related and seasonal accidents and injuries.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

1. Stay Hydrated: As temperatures rise, it is important to drink plenty of water and other fluids. Dehydration can cause fatigue, dizziness, and other health problems. Make sure to carry water with you when you are out and about and encourage children to drink fluids regularly.

2. Protect Your Skin: Sunburns can be painful and increase the risk of skin cancer. Make sure to wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30 when you are outside and reapply it every two hours. Wear a hat and sunglasses to protect your face and eyes.

3. Stay Safe in the Water: Whether you are swimming in a pool or at the beach, it is important to follow water safety rules. Always swim with a buddy, and never leave children unattended near water. Make sure to follow posted signs and warnings.

4. Be Careful with Fireworks: Fireworks are a popular part of summer celebrations, but they can be dangerous if not handled properly. Make sure to follow all safety instructions and only use fireworks in designated areas.

5. Stay Cool: Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be serious health problems. If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or have a headache, move to a cooler area and drink water. Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

By following these simple tips, we can all enjoy a safe and healthy summer season. I encourage everyone to stay vigilant and aware of potential hazards, and to take steps to prevent accidents and injuries. Together, we can make sure that this summer is one to remember for all the right reasons.

If you would like to share your thoughts or if you have questions or comments you would like to share, I would love to hear from you. I can be reached via e-mail at rwalker@cityofparkland.org or via cell phone at (973) 390-1453. I am frequently available monthly at Parkland businesses and love to talk with residents there. I encourage you to visit the City’s website cityofparkland.org and click on the social media icon that you prefer, to ensure that you stay informed on events and helpful information.



