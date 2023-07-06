Britney Spears pictured with NBA star Victor Wembanyama moments before she was slapped by his security

In the pics, the pop star, alongside husband Sam Asghari, can be seen approaching the San Antonio Spurs basketball player from behind as they arrived at Catch restaurant inside the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas Wednesday.
Another shot shows Wembanyama, 19, walking with the security guard accused of assaulting Spears.
“Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women,” the model, 29, wrote Thursday.
In a second post, Asghari noted that the “violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow” on Wembanyama but rather “the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systematic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.”
The fitness trainer concluded his post, saying he “looks forward” to seeing how people at the “top” make changes within the organization.
