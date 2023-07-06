Traumatized Britney Spears demands ‘public apology’ from Victor Wembanyama after Vegas slap incident

Britney Spears claimed she hasn’t received an apology from the Spurs organization or NBA star Victor Wembanyama after his security detail slapped her across the face on Wednesday night.

The “Toxic” singer, 41, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to address the alleged incident, which took place at the celeb-loved Catch restaurant in Las Vegas.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” she started in a note. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

In her note, Spears recalled recognizing Wembanyama in her hotel lobby but it wasn’t until she saw the 19-year-old athlete for a second time that she decided to “approach him and congratulate him on his success.”

Britney Spears claimed she was “back handed” by Victor Wembanyama’s security for simply tapping his shoulder. britneyspears/Instagram

Spears said she was “not prepared” for the traumatic incident. Instagram/britneyspears

“It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions I ‘grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped his shoulder,” she refuted.

“His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd,” the Grammy winner continued to claim. “Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses to fall off my face.”

Spears said she understands what it is like to be “swarmed by people all the time,” yet noted that she has never resorted to violence.

The “super” embarrassed singer hopes the incident will urge celebrities to treat people with more “respect.” Instagram/britneyspears

“That night I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

While Spears said she feels like the whole ordeal was “super embarrassing,” she shared her side “to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors,” she continued. “I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!”

The incident occurred at celeb-favorite Catch in Las Vegas. TMZ

Spears claimed she has yet to receive a “public apology” from anyone involved. Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

However, she claimed she has “yet to receive a public apology from the player, his security or their organization,” which she is patiently waiting for.

The songstress concluded the lengthy post by thanking her fans and the Las Vegas Police Department — whom she met with Thursday morning — for all of their support.

Page Six confirmed on Thursday that the “Gimme More” singer filed a police report for battery after the incident.

Spears filed a police report for battery, Page Six can confirm. samasghari/Instagram

Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, also called out the Spurs organization on Thursday, demanding that they address their “out-of-control” security guard.

“The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systematic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment,” he wrote atop a black background on his Instagram Story.

Asghari, who was with Spears when the incident occurred, continued, “I can’t imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder.”

Her husband, Sam Asghari, also spoke out about the incident on Thursday. britneyspears/Instagram

While Spears has yet to receive a public apology, an insider claimed to TMZ that the security guard did go up to Spears’ table and apologize after the incident.

“‘You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans,’” he allegedly told the singer.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that it is being handled as a criminal investigation. However, it’s unclear whether criminal charges will be filed against the security guard, whom they identified as Spurs team security director Damian Smith.