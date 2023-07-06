Open in App
Page Six

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio’s $29 million Hamptons rental

By Mara Siegler,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfVf5_0nIVMJwO00

Even by Hollywood standards Leonardo DiCaprio was living the high life in the Hamptons this weekend. Sources tell us he rented a historic $28.9 million estate in Sagaponack Village .

Somewhat living up to his title role of Jay Gatsby in 2013’s the “Great Gatsby,” DiCaprio — who attended Michael Rubin’s star-studded bash and spent two nights in a row hanging out with Gigi Hadid — stayed in the 21,000 square foot spread with nine bedrooms and ten full baths, says a source.

The luxe home also featured a swimming pool, pool house, tennis courts, gym, spa, sauna, cold plunge, and theater, should DiCaprio and his posse felt like putting on “The Revenant.”

The estate also has two barns, one with an art studio, recording studio, and its own gym. (One hates to have to trek all the way to the main house to use the gym!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quo7B_0nIVMJwO00
DiCaprio hung out with Gigi Hadid and went to Michael Rubin’s star-studded bash while out East.
Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACfth_0nIVMJwO00
The home features two barns as well as a main house.
Modlin Group

According to the listing the home, from development firm Kristen Farrell & Co., also has elevator service to each level.

DiCaprio, 48, was in town hanging with pals like art dealer Helly Nahmad and The Ned’s Richie Akiva, and spending time with are-the-aren’t-they lady friend Hadid, 28.

The good looking pair, who were first linked during Fashion Week in NYC last September, were seen hanging out together at a party thrown by Akiva and and tech guru David Rosenberg in Bridgehampton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EGQe_0nIVMJwO00
It also features a movie theater.
Modlin Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjlkf_0nIVMJwO00
And has a gym.
Modlin Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IuvaE_0nIVMJwO00
The home also boasts 10 full bathrooms.
Modlin Group

An eyewitness told Page Six you could “feel the energy,” between the model and DiCaprio.

The next night they were spotted at Tao Group founder Marc Packer’s Fourth of July party and then later at a bash held by Akiva at Kissaki in Water Mill.

“They are together,” said a source, matter-of-factly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBfms_0nIVMJwO00
The 21,000 square foot spread has nine bedrooms.
Modlin Group

On July 4, DiCaprio attended Fanatic’s mogul Michael Rubi’s white party along side celebs like Jay Z and Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Brady.

Hadid was not at the party.

