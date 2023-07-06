Frenchton vs. French Bulldog : 4 Key Differences Explained

Dog breeds can be confusing, especially when so many sound similar. If you’re learning how to take care of your own frenchton or French bulldog, or simply looking to adopt a new one, it is important to know the details of your dog and their behavior.

To the casual observer, the frenchton and French bulldog might look the exact same. That’s why we will cover the similarities and four key differences between frenchtons and French bulldogs. This includes their appearances, characteristics, and health factors.

A Comparison

The French bulldog with their iconic bat-like ears and wrinkly face. ©iStock.com/icebergpicture 49,521 People Couldn't Ace This Quiz Think You Can?

The frenchton dog breed is the offspring of a French bulldog and a Boston terrier . Because they inherit many of the cute, active, and playful characteristics of their parents, frenchtons have become very popular breed among dog enthusiasts and casual owners alike.

Since, the French bulldog and frenchton are related breeds, they share many of the same characteristics and behavior traits. These traits include high charisma, naps, high playfulness, being charming, and an endearing and easygoing personality.

Both breeds share similar physical builds, which includes a front-heavy body and short legs, so neither breeds are good swimmers, nor good during long walks or hikes.

Four Key Differences

While they look a lot like French bulldogs, frenchtons have many differing characteristics. ©Pineapple Jen/Shutterstock.com

The four key differences between frenchtons and French bulldogs are: grooming requirements, appearance, personality characteristics, and health factors. Some of them boil down to differences in how to care and live with your dog. Others will severely impact their quality of life and behavior. Whether you plan to adopt one of these breeds or are just curious, knowing the difference between them is very important.

Difference #1: Grooming

French bulldogs are very active and enjoy playing indoors and outdoors. ©Ian McGlasham/Shutterstock.com

The French bulldog typically has better teeth, weaker nails, and a thinner coat of hair than the frenchton breed. The frenchton, on the other hand, has a much thicker coat of good quality hair that makes them easier to groom. They also have strong nails that don’t require as much attention. However, they also shed much more than the French bulldog.

Difference #2: Appearance

Frenchtons are very loyal to their owners, and often perk and bark up to protect their human family. ©iStock.com/sliczna

Both the frenchton and French bulldog breeds are small. The frenchton reaches a height of between 11 and 15 inches, and weighing up to 25 pounds. The French bulldog can grow to a height of 11 to 13 inches on average, and a weight of 16 to 28 pounds.

The French bulldogs are famous for their “bat-like” ears. The frenchtons often inherit the narrower, pointier ears of the other Boston terrier parent. The French bulldog also has a more wrinkled and shorter snout, and their eyes bulge out much more. But with professional breeding, frenchtons can appear so similar to the French bulldog that people often mistake them for the same breed, so don’t feel bad if you still get them mixed up!

Difference #3: Personality Characteristics

French bulldogs are easy to train and very intelligent, so they can learn many tricks. ©Lambros Kazan/Shutterstock.com

French bulldogs and frenchtons are both easy to train and very energetic. However, the French bulldog is much more alert and athletic . They are also more laid-back and are considered to be people pleasers. Additionally, the French bulldog can be very possessive and protective of their humans. So they need to be taught how to socialize and play well from a very young age.

The frenchton, on the other hand is considered headstrong, playful and independent. They are much more energetic than the French bulldog, requiring much more exercise and playtime than the French bulldog. They can play very well by themselves or with the family. The frenchton dog breed can also be very stubborn, so be prepared for the occasional battle of wills if you plan on adopting one.

Difference #4: Health Factors

Frenchtons often benefit from the best traits of their parents. Breeders test for the most common health issues in puppies like this one. ©iStock.com/JStaley401

Because of a long history of breeding for their small, cute figure, the French bulldog is susceptible to many health issues. These include eye health issues because of their prominent eyes and weak knee joins which can cause their kneecaps to slip out of place. Most French bulldogs suffer from Brachycephalic obstructive airway disease, which makes it hard for them to breathe while sleeping, exercising, or playing in high heat.

The frenchton shares many of these issues. But because of their cross-breeding with Boston terriers, these health issues are reduced and their risk is lower when compared to the French bulldog.

Additionally, the health issues caused by the selective breeding of French bulldogs has become so problematic that many people advocate against these practices, and the adoption of French bulldogs altogether. In fact, many airlines have banned French bulldogs from traveling on their flights. This is because they have difficulty breathing while they are hot and stressed. Many have died while in transit on airplanes.

Wrapping Up

No matter what breed you choose, a French bulldog like this will love you unconditionally. ©Angyalosi Beata/Shutterstock.com

As with adopting any dog breed, there are many things you must consider before making a final decision. Different dog breeds require different levels of attention, exercise, grooming, and general canine knowledge. Other breeds are bred specifically to be easy for first-time owners. If you are considering adding a French bulldog or a frenchton to your growing family, be sure to compare their differences carefully.

French Bulldog and Frenchton Summary

The post Frenchton vs. French Bulldog : 4 Key Differences Explained appeared first on AZ Animals .