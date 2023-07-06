Open in App
LSU's Aine Donegan shoots 3-under 69 in Round 1 of US Women's Open

By Tyler Nettuno,

8 days ago
LSU golfer Aine Donegan made quite an impression in her first round at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The Ireland native shot a 3-under 69 on Thursday. As of publication, that puts her in a four-way tie for second place. She’s also currently the low amateur at the event.

This marks back-to-back years that an LSU golfer has impressed as an amateur in the opening round of the Open. Last year, Ingrid Lindblad shot a 6-under 65 in her opening round.

“It’s a bit surreal,” Donegan told NBC Sports after the round, according to a release. “Up and down. Didn’t start off great but brought it back … I had a bit of a rough start, but I just kept with it and then luckily things started to go in my favor on the back nine. I got more comfortable and yea, I finished pretty strong. So, I’m happy with it.”

It’s been a good summer so far for Donegan, who also made match play at The Women’s Amateur in England. She was the leader in points for the Great Britain and Ireland team against Europe at the Vagliano Cup last week.

She should finish near the leaders after Round 1, and she’ll try to stick around in the mix through the weekend.

