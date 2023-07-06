UFC 290 video: Full pre-fight press conference faceoffs

LAS VEGAS – Stars of UFC 290 came face-to-face for the first time on fight week Thursday following the pre-fight press conference.

With the 11th annual International Fight Week festivities ramping into high gear, fighters took the stage to answer questions from the media and then faced off for the first time ahead of the event which takes place at T-Mobile Arena and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, Alexandre Pantoja, Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Plessis, Jalin Turner, Dan Hooker, Bo Nickal, Val Woodburn, Robbie Lawler and Niko Price participated in the press conference, and then faced off with their opponent.

Watch the video above to see the full faceoffs ahead of UFC 290.

