UFC 290 video: Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez pre-fight press conference faceoff

By Mike BohnKen Hathaway,

8 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez came face-to-face for the first time on fight week Thursday following the UFC 290 pre-fight press conference.

With the 11th annual International Fight Week festivities ramping into high gear, the anticipation toward the conclusion of it all began to built with Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC) and Rodriguez (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) have their first staredown for Saturday’s featherweight title unification bout.

Reigning champion Volkanovski and interim titleholder Rodriguez meet in the UFC 290 main event, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Both men kept things professional during the faceoff, but the intensity from both sides was clear.

Watch the video above to see Volkanovski and Rodriguez face off ahead of UFC 290.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.

