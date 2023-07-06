Video: Is Dricus Du Plessis being overlooked against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290?

UFC middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis has the toughest test of his career ahead.

On the main card of UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Du Plessis (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) faces former champion Robert Whittaker. The winner will find himself in a prime position for a shot at Israel Adesanya’s title.

However, when looking at the betting lines, it appears oddsmakers aren’t giving Du Plessis much of a chance against Whittaker (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC). According to FanDuel, Du Plessis is a +285 underdog facing a sizeable -400 favorite in Whittaker.

Du Plessis is on a seven-fight winning streak, including a five-fight undefeated run in the UFC. The odds indicate that it should be an easy day at the office for Whittaker, but is that a fair assessment of the matchup? Will “The Reaper” steamroll the South African?

MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Farah Hannoun, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Danny Segura joined host “Gorgeous” George Garcia to discuss Du Plessis’ chances.

Check out the video above, and the latest complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.