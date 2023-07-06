SoCal Jurisdictions Allocated $80M in Grant Funds for Projects

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council allocated $80 million in state grant funding Thursday for transportation and land-use projects across the region, with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority receiving more than half of the money.

Metro will receive $41.7 million to support various projects, while the Orange County Transportation Authority will receive $13.3 million, according to SCAG.

The $80 million allocated Thursday is the first local distribution of a $237 million state Regional Early Action Planning, or REAP, grant provided to Southern California for transportation and housing efforts.

Among the Metro projects that will receive funding through the allocation are the North Hollywood Transit Center, an e-bike share program in the San Gabriel Valley, a regional traffic reduction study and an expansion of the Metro bike share program.

OCTA projects that will benefit from the funds include a Fullerton Park and Ride site, a bikeway connectivity study and a Harbor Boulevard transit signal priority project.

Additional funds were allocated for projects in Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Imperial counties.