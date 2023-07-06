Minnesota Aurora head to USL W quarterfinals after beating Chicago City 1-0

Minnesota Aurora soccer team start playoff run this week 00:56

FLINT, Mich. – Minnesota Aurora's unbeaten streak has been extended into the USL W playoffs.

Aurora beat Chicago City SC 1-0 Thursday afternoon at Atwood Stadium in Flint, Michigan in the first round of the playoffs, thanks to a penalty kick goal from Arianna Del Moral.

The penalty came after a Chicago City defender pulled Maya Hansen down to the ground.

Chicago City didn't take a single shot on goal in the entire match.

The Aurora advance to the quarterfinals, and will next face the winner of the Flint City AFC-Indy Eleven match on July 8 at Atwood Stadium.

NOTE: The video above is from July 5, 2023.