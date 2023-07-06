Open in App
WTOP

The Supreme Court of Virginia orders release of inmate who was denied earned sentence credits

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA1 day ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adorable Dog Found In Brockton: Is He Yours?
Brockton, MA26 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
A mother who had a restraining order against the father of her children was stabbed to death in their presence.
Salinas, CA14 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
Drug Bust at Orlando Airport: 'Unusually Heavy' Speaker Reveals Over 3 Kg of Cocaine
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Plano man sentenced to life in prison after police found 47 up-skirt, undressing videos in his phone
Plano, TX15 days ago
DA Files 28 Felony Charges After APD Arrest
Oakland, CA14 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy