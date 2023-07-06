Parts of Leechburg have serious rat problem, residents say

Parts of Leechburg has rat problem, residents say 01:42

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Parts of Leechburg have a serious rat problem, residents told KDKA-TV.

Leechburg is a nice place to live and visit, but recently there've been visitors no one wants to see.

"Dead rats everywhere while I'm walking," Audrey Jackson said.

Jackson lives near Adams Avenue in an area of Leechburg that has a growing issue with rats. One of the biggest issues believed to be drawing the rats is garbage.

Abandoned piles of garbage sit right in the middle of the problem area, but this is about more than trash.

"I would like this garbage to be cleaned up for one, and this one building down here to be torn down," Jackson said.

"There's a burnt down building right down the road that burnt down in March," Jackson added.

But there are multiple buildings in the area acting as potential rat magnets. KDKA-TV reached out to borough officials Thursday but did not hear back.

But tearing down blighted buildings is a long process. So for now, residents need to make sure their garbage is away from their homes and is collected. And by all means, put traps down if needed.

