Open in App
CBS Pittsburgh

Parts of Leechburg have serious rat problem, residents say

By Ross Guidotti,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWFX7_0nIV9t8600

Parts of Leechburg has rat problem, residents say 01:42

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Parts of Leechburg have a serious rat problem, residents told KDKA-TV.

Leechburg is a nice place to live and visit, but recently there've been visitors no one wants to see.

"Dead rats everywhere while I'm walking," Audrey Jackson said.

Jackson lives near Adams Avenue in an area of Leechburg that has a growing issue with rats. One of the biggest issues believed to be drawing the rats is garbage.

Abandoned piles of garbage sit right in the middle of the problem area, but this is about more than trash.

"I would like this garbage to be cleaned up for one, and this one building down here to be torn down," Jackson said.

"There's a burnt down building right down the road that burnt down in March," Jackson added.

But there are multiple buildings in the area acting as potential rat magnets. KDKA-TV reached out to borough officials Thursday but did not hear back.

But tearing down blighted buildings is a long process. So for now, residents need to make sure their garbage is away from their homes and is collected. And by all means, put traps down if needed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Derry Township residents upset about plans for drug treatment facility in neighborhood
New Derry, PA15 hours ago
3 cows on the loose in Shenango Township
Shenango Township, PA10 hours ago
Judge rules ballot referendum will decide Wilkinsburg annexation
Wilkinsburg, PA10 hours ago
Wicked weather causes chaos for parish festival
Scott Township, PA14 hours ago
1-year-old in critical condition after drowning in Etna
Etna, PA1 day ago
New Castle police searching for driver that struck 9-year-old child
New Castle, PA8 hours ago
Strong winds, lightning and rain send Stage AE concertgoers running for shelter
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
2 women shot in Brighton Heights near playground
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Family dog refused treatment from local veterinary hospital while giving birth
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Downpours and scattered flooding still possible this afternoon
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Talk Pittsburgh Links: July 14, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
Farming enterprise in Pittsburgh thinks outside the box
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Out-of-state family stuck in Pittsburgh after driver crashes into their cars
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
A 'Light' refresh: Pittsburgh Brewing Co. updates Mt. Washington sign, IC Light takes over
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Dog and owner to jet ski from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati for good cause
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
9-year-old Santino receives send-off party ahead of Make-A-Wish trip
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago
Mission BBQ to open new Monroeville location next week
Monroeville, PA3 days ago
Road closure planned for stretch of River Road in Parks Township
Vandergrift, PA3 days ago
Washington County sheriff says document detailing operation 'Phish in a Barrel' is a hoax
Burgettstown, PA1 day ago
Geneva College allegedly fires gay coach after Instagram posts about inclusiveness
Beaver Falls, PA1 day ago
Twin Lakes fishing tournament honors Delmont man's memory, passion for nature
Greensburg, PA2 days ago
Rankin votes to approve agreement for regional police force
Rankin, PA3 days ago
City council votes to move forward with demolishing bridge over Saw Mill Run Boulevard despite lawsuit
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Uniontown police officer charged after allegedly assaulting man at cookout
Uniontown, PA1 day ago
One killed, one in critical condition in shooting outside of Munhall bar
Munhall, PA1 hour ago
5th annual Lobster Grab contest returning to Wholey's
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Back-to-school in July: Using Prime Day to get ahead of the big shopping time
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Black Music Festival in full swing at Point State Park
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy