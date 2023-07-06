Open in App
KRON4 News

Willow Pass in Concord closed in both directions due to car crash

By Alex Baker,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etyvm_0nIV8WzI00

( KRON ) — Willow Pass Road was closed in both directions between Farm Bureau Road and Clayton Way due to a solo vehicle crash, according to the Concord Police Department . The vehicle crashed into a power pole. PG&E is responding to the incident, but it is not known if power in the area has been impacted.

As of 6 p.m., the westbound side of Willow Pass Road has reopened. However, the eastbound side remains closed.

Father arrested after daughter, 7, killed on Highway 101 in Monterey County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Highway 101 wrong-way crash driver dies near Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA14 hours ago
All lanes back open after injury crash on 680 in Danville
Danville, CA16 hours ago
Highway 92 in San Mateo reopens after HazMat spill
San Mateo, CA1 day ago
Car crash investigation in Santa Clara shuts down intersection for hours
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago
Car crashes through window of business at Benicia shopping center
Benicia, CA12 hours ago
Fairfield girl, 14, missing after getting into rideshare car
Fairfield, CA5 hours ago
Car crash shuts down Santa Clara road for hours; pedestrian injured
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago
4 Nevada teens crash into patrol car, flee police in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA19 hours ago
Woman injured after freeway shooting in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
One Killed, Three Injured in Crash on Clayburn Road in Antioch
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Teen arrested for DUI strikes officer, attempts to bite another
San Mateo, CA20 hours ago
Sinister Gang of Car Burglars Stalks Antioch Neighborhood
Antioch, CA16 hours ago
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County
Byron, CA2 days ago
Fremont police searching for missing woman
Oakland, CA20 hours ago
Fatal Vehicle Versus ATV Accident on Deer Valley Road in Antioch
Antioch, CA2 days ago
Teens run away from group home, crash stolen car in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA1 day ago
Woman arrested after standoff on American Canyon highway
American Canyon, CA1 day ago
Retail employee in Santa Clara arrested for brandishing ‘ghost' gun
Santa Clara, CA17 hours ago
Gilroy man charged with South Bay arson spree
Gilroy, CA1 day ago
Menacing band of car burglars caught on camera roaming Antioch neighborhood
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Lanes close on Hwy 101 due to police activity
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Pedestrian killed after being struck by Caltrain in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA8 hours ago
Antioch Hit by Shocking Group Auto Burglary: A Comprehensive Study of the Incident
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Woman injured after strong-armed robbery in Piedmont
Oakland, CA1 day ago
6 women assault, rob victim in front of Tenderloin liquor store: SFPD
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
San Pablo sunglass thieves arrested with $13K worth of stolen shades
San Pablo, CA17 hours ago
4 teens from Las Vegas arrested following pursuit, crash in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA1 day ago
Shocking discovery made inside unattended SF backpack
San Francisco, CA9 hours ago
Suspect rams car into Campbell smoke shop, steals $700 worth of product
Campbell, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy