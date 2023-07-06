Willow Pass in Concord closed in both directions due to car crash

( KRON ) — Willow Pass Road was closed in both directions between Farm Bureau Road and Clayton Way due to a solo vehicle crash, according to the Concord Police Department . The vehicle crashed into a power pole. PG&E is responding to the incident, but it is not known if power in the area has been impacted.

As of 6 p.m., the westbound side of Willow Pass Road has reopened. However, the eastbound side remains closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

