Willow Pass in Concord closed in both directions due to car crash
By Alex Baker,
8 days ago
( KRON ) — Willow Pass Road was closed in both directions between Farm Bureau Road and Clayton Way due to a solo vehicle crash, according to the Concord Police Department . The vehicle crashed into a power pole. PG&E is responding to the incident, but it is not known if power in the area has been impacted.
As of 6 p.m., the westbound side of Willow Pass Road has reopened. However, the eastbound side remains closed.
