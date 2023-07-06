Open in App
KOKI FOX 23

Convicted Tulsa cop killer denied new DNA test

By John Asebes,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulsa, OK newsLocal Tulsa, OK
Child Crisis Unit Speaks Out After Police Say Toddler Died Under Caretakers' Watch
Tulsa, OK13 hours ago
Man back in Tulsa to face murder charges after being arrested in LA
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Surveillance Video Shows Retired Tulsa Police Major Fight Off Man Accused Of Attempted Theft
Tulsa, OK12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Citizen tackles suspect who runs from Tulsa police
Tulsa, OK17 hours ago
Two suspects arrested for 2020 Tulsa murder
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Broken Arrow man facing charges after exposing himself to delivery driver
Broken Arrow, OK11 hours ago
Child dies after panhandling with adults in Owasso
Owasso, OK1 day ago
186 grams of fentanyl found during a Skiatook Police traffic stop
Skiatook, OK9 hours ago
Video: Authorities arrest man accused of 2020 Tulsa murder
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Police Identify Suspect In Deadly Woodward Shooting
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Green Country Woman Desperate For Answers In Daughter's Death
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Owner of Tally's Good Food Café arrested for shoplifting from Sam's Club
Tulsa, OK17 hours ago
Police: ER patient stole ambulance, went for joyride in midtown Tulsa
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Tulsa police say 74-year-old woman fights off man who tried to steal her car
Tulsa, OK23 hours ago
Man in court after police say they arrested him and minor with nearly 700 grams of meth
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Tulsa Police worked a wrecked on the Broken Arrow Expressway
Tulsa, OK8 hours ago
2 more arrested in 2022 theft of vintage Shelby Mustang
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Woman shot in the leg at Tulsa motel, police say
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Police say good Samaritan intervened when man shot at west Tulsa apartment complex
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Rogers County deputy and detention officer involved in crash
Claremore, OK1 day ago
Cherokee Nation Marshal Service searching for missing woman
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
1 dead after motorcycle crash in east Tulsa
Tulsa, OK14 hours ago
Video: Man accused of shooting at west Tulsa apartment complex arrested
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
15-year-old shot at north Tulsa playground
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Tulsa man recalls the moment he was shot 3 times defending his family
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Man arrested for attempting to steal AC unit from north Tulsa apartment complex
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
OSBI Identifies Man Shot, Killed By Bartlesville Police
Bartlesville, OK3 days ago
City of Tulsa agrees to pay $1M settlement over unpaid overtime to firefighter union
Tulsa, OK13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy