Open in App
NJ.com

Man admits sexually assaulting child multiple times over 3 years, authorities say

By Chris Sheldon,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man shot by Bayonne police officers facing multiple charges
Bayonne, NJ16 hours ago
Man charged in Jersey City smoke shop murder; brother’s in prison for 2015 killing
Jersey City, NJ22 hours ago
N.J. man indicted on 37 charges linked to fatal overdose
Belmar, NJ15 hours ago
N.J. woman sentenced for head-on crash that killed off-duty officer
Trenton, NJ20 hours ago
Mother of man shot dead by Bayonne police in 2021 files federal lawsuit
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Police: Probe into stolen SUV leads to Guttenberg drug den; 25 pounds of pot seized
Guttenberg, NJ21 hours ago
Man admits fleeing police, ramming cop car, nearly striking detectives
Jackson, NJ1 day ago
N.J. man convicted in strangulation murder of girlfriend
Plainfield, NJ2 days ago
Cops find pounds of fentanyl during search of a stash house, officials say
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
N.J. man who murdered his family in 1976 released from prison on parole
Montvale, NJ3 days ago
Suspect arrested in Long Island serial killer case that began with N.J. woman’s disappearance
Jersey City, NJ23 hours ago
Fire department treasurer stole $100K, authorities say
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ1 day ago
Man who was shot by Bayonne police had robbed gas station and ‘tried to run over police officer’
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Architect charged in Long Island serial killing case linked to 2 N.J. women
Massapequa Park, NY18 hours ago
Vandals strike twice at N.J. cafe that flies pride banners
West Orange, NJ13 hours ago
Passenger killed, 4 hurt when vehicle tried to pass on shoulder of I-287, cops say
Bridgewater, NJ2 days ago
Mental health professionals now respond to some 911 calls in Bayonne, a positive change, officers say
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
School bus carrying special needs students evacuated, and then burst into flames
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
N.Y. man left cat, dog in hot car all day at Atlantic City casino, officials say
Atlantic City, NJ20 hours ago
5-year-old to the rescue! Jersey City girl honored for saving sister’s life
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Viewing held for fallen Newark firefighter Augusto Acabou
Newark, NJ2 days ago
19-year-old swimmer pulled from water off Jersey Shore beach dies in hospital
Bradley Beach, NJ1 day ago
10 most expensive homes sold in Teaneck, July 3-9
Teaneck, NJ7 hours ago
Nonprofit will pay mortgage, provide financial support to family of fallen Newark firefighters
Newark, NJ2 days ago
10 most expensive homes sold in Sussex County, July 3-9
Hopatcong, NJ23 hours ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ3 days ago
Upcoming Coach USA bus service cuts concern Jersey Gardens workers, city official
Newark, NJ2 days ago
10 most expensive homes sold in the Old Bridge area, July 3-9
Old Bridge Township, NJ5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy