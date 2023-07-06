Open in App
Georgia Tech in discussions to sell naming rights to field at Bobby Dodd Stadium

By Chad Bishop - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ken Sugiura - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

8 days ago

Georgia Tech has been in discussions regarding the potential sale of naming rights to the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, according to multiple persons familiar with the situation.

It’s believed that Hyundai, which is building a $5.5 billion electric vehicle plant near Savannah, is the corporation with interest in purchasing the rights to the name of the field at the stadium. The name of the stadium is not for sale, a person familiar with the situation said, just the name of the field.

Originally named Grant Field, Bobby Dodd Stadium opened in 1913 and seats 55,000 spectators. Tech refers to the field at the stadium as Grant Field.

Tech issued the following statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday evening: “We are always exploring opportunities to bring in additional revenues to invest in our programs and student-athletes. Naming opportunities in partnership with good brands that are consistent with our tradition of excellence are always on the table. At this point though, we have no new naming agreements to report. Any changes to the names of Georgia Tech athletics facilities would be made in accordance with University System of Georgia policies and with the full awareness that our athletics programs and facilities are a source of great pride for the Institute, Georgia Tech athletics, our student-athletes and teams, as well as Tech students, alumni, and fans.”

A spokesperson for Hyundai also issued a statement to the AJC. The statement acknowledged Hyundai’s investment in the EV plant in Georgia and expressed gratitude for government officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp. The statement also read: “As we get to know the community both Hyundai and Genesis continue to explore meaningful ways to partner as good corporate citizens and show our support.”

Among ACC programs, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Miami play in stadiums with naming-rights deals while Vanderbilt and Kentucky in the SEC have sold naming rights to their respective venues.

Who is the Grant in Tech's Historic Grant Field?

