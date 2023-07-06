Open in App
CBS Miami

Parkland families continued visiting building where shooting took place

By Joan Murray,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fwfgp_0nIV6KiE00

Parkland families continue to visit building where shooting took place 03:05

PARKLAND - For a second day, families of the victims in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre voluntarily visited the crime scene Thursday.

The Broward state attorney is offering families who choose to view the 1200 building an opportunity to retrace the path of the mass shooter who killed 17 students and staff and wounded 17 more in 2018.

Families are allowed to take personal items of the victims, as well as, spend time to reflect.

The building has been sealed off since the massacre and only a handful of people have been given access pending the completion of the criminal cases.

Among those visiting Thursday were the family of slain student Martin Duque, Debbie Hixon, whose husband athletic director Chris Hixon was murdered while trying to confront the shooter, and Max Schacter, whose son Alex died at his desk in a classroom on the first floor.

"It was like a war zone. It was horrible," said Schacter, who spoke to reporters while clutching his son's English textbook. Schacter says he plans to have the desk Alex was sitting in transported to his home.

"Alex heard the gunshots and got up to escape but he didn't have time," Schacter said his son's birthday is next week. He would have turned 20.

Schacter has devoted his life to making schools safer. He just returned from a national school resource officer symposium. "There needs to be more SRO training," he says.

The criminal cases were resolved, with SRO Scot Peterson cleared of criminal child neglect for not entering the building and the shooter sentenced to life in prison. The focus is now on pending civil cases.

Families settled with the Broward School District, which paid millions to those who lost loved ones and students who suffered physically and mentally from the carnage.

In a federal lawsuit, the Department of Justice settled lawsuits brought by the families against the FBI for failing to follow up on warnings about the gunman.

But there are other pending wrongful death civil lawsuits against the Broward Sheriff's Office, Scot Peterson and school monitor Andrew Medina, who saw the shooter arrive, knew he posed a danger but is accused of not doing enough to prevent him from entering the 1200 building.

Civil attorney David Brill has filed a motion to have a reenactment of the shooting using blanks he says, "The purpose is to parallel the killer's movements and the gunfire in relation to Scot Peterson's movements and actions," says Brill.

"It's about accountability," says Max Schacter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Parkland, FL newsLocal Parkland, FL
Judge set to decide on re-enactment of Parkland school shooting for civil trial
Parkland, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Possible hostage situation at downtown Miami bank ends with suspect in custody
Miami, FL18 hours ago
Suspect sought in fatal shooting of skateboarder in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
BCPS Superintendent Peter Licata's philosophy is student-centered, teacher-supported, principal-led
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
10 people removed from Fort Lauderdale home stolen through title fraud
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
South Florida's Fleet Week moves to Miami after 3 decades in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL14 hours ago
For some South Florida farms, agritourism is matter of survival
Redland, FL15 hours ago
Boy injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex "I thought I was going to die"
Fort Lauderdale, FL4 days ago
FIU stages largest disaster drill in the state
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah are some of the least affordable places to rent, study found
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Bear spotted in Homestead. Here's what to do if you encounter one
Homestead, FL14 hours ago
Miami-Dade non-profit issues challenge, find sustainable use for Sargassum seaweed
Miami, FL2 days ago
Taste of the Town samples the food at Santiago's Bodega
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Police called on property owners after HOA increases monthly fees to $350
Naranja, FL1 day ago
Plans coming together to widen Turnpike in Broward
Coconut Creek, FL14 hours ago
Southwest Miami renter frustrated by lack of much needed repairs
Miami, FL2 days ago
CDC: Black women more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues
Miami, FL3 days ago
Tom Cruise surprises viewers at AMC Sunset Place theater 'It's really very special' 'It's really very special'
Miami, FL1 day ago
Slick Thieves: Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hundreds of Gallons of Used Cooking Oil
Marathon, FL8 days ago
NEXT Weather: Sizzling heat, return of afternoon storms
Miami, FL1 day ago
Man Steals 69 Expensive Birds and Dumps Them in Trash to Evade Arrest
Lake Worth, FL10 days ago
Here's how to keep cool without breaking the bank
Miami, FL1 day ago
Subtropical Storm Don forms in the central Atlantic
Miami, FL1 day ago
Prominent South Florida Doctor Escapes Prison Sentence through Plea Deal in Hate Crime Case
Hialeah, FL18 days ago
Expert: Don't take your dog for walks on hot days
Miami, FL15 hours ago
2 People Gunned Down By Female Shooter at Florida Bakery: What We Know So Far
Miami Beach, FL23 days ago
NEXT Weather: Another scorcher, record heat possible
Miami, FL2 days ago
NEXT Weather: Sizzling afternoon sun along with showers & storms
Miami, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy