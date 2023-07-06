Kevin Costner ups child-support offer to ex to $52,000 a month – but she says she still needs 6 figures monthly to raise their children

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner filed for divorce on May 1. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kevin Costner offered his estranged wife about $52,000 a month in child-support payments.

Christine Baumgartner's team wrote in new filings that $217,000 a month would be a fairer amount.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Baumgartner and the kids to move out by the end of July.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife slammed the actor's latest child-support offer and said she needed far more to support the life of luxe their children were used to.

In new filings, Costner's estranged spouse, Christine Baumgartner, said the latest child-support offer of about $52,000 wasn't representative of the actor's monthly income. Baumgartner, who was just ordered by a judge in Santa Barbara, California, to move out of their shared compound by the end of July, said she needed at least six figures to support herself and their three children.

In a declaration filed on Wednesday, Baumgartner's attorneys said Costner spent "$240,000 per month on himself" and their three kids when they were with him.

She said the amount Costner offered in child support was less than the rent they charged for their guest house, which was listed at $65,000 a month.

Baumgartner said the transition would be seamless for the kids if they were moved somewhere similar to the luxe life they were used to.

"They are entitled to have a home that is somewhat comparable to one of the three multi-million-dollar residences which make up the Beach Club Compound," Baumgartner wrote in a new declaration. "I cannot provide housing and care for the children at anything close to their accustomed lifestyle with the $51,000/mo. Kevin proposes to pay in child support."

A forensic financial analyst hired by Baumgartner said that $217,300 per month in child support was fair given Costner's income, per the new filings.

"We believe that $217,300 is the correct figure because, historically, the children have spent far more time with Christine than with Kevin due to Kevin's out-of-town work schedule," the filings state.

Baumgartner previously accused Costner of lowballing her with a $30,000 a month child-support offer and leaving her with limited funds as a stay-at-home mom with no income by canceling a credit card.

In filings this week, Costner said he imposed the limits after Baumgartner used the cards to spend $45,000 for a Los Angeles-based lawyer and $40,000 for her Santa Barbara-based attorneys without his knowledge.

Representatives for Costner and Baumgartner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In previous filings, Baumgartner said that Costner made $19 million last year and that he had covered the family's $6.6 million expenses. After Baumgartner filed for divorce last month, Costner filed a motion to evict her from their marital home, citing a clause in their prenuptial agreement that he said gave her 30 days to move out after divorce proceedings began.

The "Yellowstone" actor said that he paid Baumgartner $1 million for a new house and that he had offered to pay the mortgage, insurance, and taxes for a year, per court documents.

Baumgartner accused Costner of trying to move her and the children out of the house before a child-support order was in place. Costner denied this.