Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Claims She Tried to Get ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Kicked Off Show

Netflix star Miss Benny has come forward with allegations that she was "warned" about her Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure while the show was still in production.

The actress–who portrayed Casey, the first openly gay character in the Full House franchise, before coming out as transgender earlier this year–opened up about a conversation she had with Fuller House writers ahead of wrapping up the show, and even though she didn't mention Bure's name, fans quickly figured out who she was talking about.

"One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly not for the girls," she said, hinting that the co-star she was warned about was either Bure, 47, or Jodie Sweetin , 41, the only two Tanner girls who returned for the reboot.

But those familiar with older statements made by the show's two original cast members had no problem figuring out who the mystery actress was, as Sweetin has supported marriage equality while Bure has doubled down on the idea of a 'traditional marriage' –even citing it as a reason for her leaving Hallmark.

Not to mention, Miss Benny also included Bure's name as a hashtag in her statement.

"I remember I got sat down by writers in the studio to basically warn me about how this person, allegedly, was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show," Miss Benny, now 24, said.

"I was also sort of warned to be prepared that this person's fanbase might be encouraged to target me specifically," she explained, adding, "The fact that this teenage actor who's coming in to make jokes about wearing like a scarf is suddenly a target [of] like an adult is crazy to me."

She further shared, "To this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters."

However, Miss Benny, who now stars on the Netflix hit Glamorous, still looks back fondly on her time on Fuller House. She concluded, "The positive is that I had a really fun time shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me. And the show ultimately led me to being on Glamorous on Netflix, so everything happens for a reason and it continuously blows my mind how queer people–specifically queer young adults and queer children–are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults."

Bure has since responded to the allegations, noting in a statement shared exclusively with Parade, "I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from FULLER HOUSE and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show. Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as 'Casey' on the show."

"We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best," Bure concluded.

