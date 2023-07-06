Man sentenced to 2 years for dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home

A man who went on a rampage with a dump truck, crashing into his estranged wife's South Los Angeles home earlier this year, has been sentenced to two years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal, according to court records.

Ronald Lee Dunn was seen on video crashing the dump truck into his estranged wife's home in the Westmont neighborhood several times on Jan. 15 of this year.

His wife, Patricia Dunn, told Eyewitness News at the time that they were going through a contentious divorce and she was seeking a restraining order.

She also said he had first come by that day in a Chevy Impala and crashed into the house outside her bedroom, then returned later in the dump truck he used for work to cause more damage. He also smashed into several cars in the neighborhood.

Court records indicate on June 29 Dunn pleaded no contest to one count of making criminal threats. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for July 13. Several other counts against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to court records.