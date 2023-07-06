Victoria Generals pitcher throws near no-hitter

VICTORIA, Texas - Athlete of the Week Braylon Owens, currently on vacation, left on a high note with the Victoria Generals. The team is on an impressive eight-game winning streak, thanks in part to Owens' contributions as a pitcher. The former Elgin Wildcat, joined the Generals to gain valuable experience against real batters, work on his off-speed pitches, and address a major challenge he has faced in his young career.

"Going into games, I try and think about throwing strikes and honestly, not let anybody hit me, because it's frustrating, said Owens. I also try not to walk people, because that was my biggest thing coming here, is my walks. I came here to try and focus on that."

Owens, who attends school in San Antonio and plays for the UTSA Roadrunners, aspires to be a role model for his two younger brothers. The right-handed pitcher values his family's support and even jokingly refers to himself as a "mamma's boy." During his time with the summer ball program, Owens has learned valuable lessons that he intends to carry back to school.

"I would say not being so stressed or uptight, and just have fun, said Owens. Just pitch and not think about everything and think too much."

On the brink of a no-hitter, the 6-foot-one athlete displayed remarkable skill on the mound. Owens recorded an impressive 10 strikeouts and held the opposing team hitless for six innings of play. Although some speculated that he was pulled from the game due to the Generals' significant lead of 12 runs, Owens clarified that this was not the case.

"My arm was a little tired and I didn't want to push it too hard, but I asked [Coach Oros] to pull me, surprisingly for the first time, said Owens. Usually I get mad at him for pulling me before the seventh inning."

Owens' outstanding performance throughout the summer earned him the title of 'Texas Collegiate League First Half Season Pitcher of the Year.' With aspirations of bringing the TCL trophy back to Victoria, this Roadrunner has high hopes for his team. A no-hitter through six innings and multiple strikeouts are the remarkable achievements that solidify Braylon Owens as the deserving Athlete of the Week.

