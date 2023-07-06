Open in App
CBS Philly

Residents at annual Point Breeze block party not letting city violence dampen spirits

By Howard Monroe,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuLq0_0nIUwtv300

Annual block party in Point Breeze returns for first time since pandemic 02:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An annual block party is taking on a new purpose this year.

Residents are making a stand. They won't let the pandemic keep them down, nor the violence that is plaguing Philadelphia.

It is the first major event in the city since the mass shooting in Kingsessing earlier this week, but they aren't letting the violence dampen their spirits.

"I'm going to tell you the truth. You asking the right man. I was a little boy when everybody moved out. I had to be about 8. Sixty years later they came back with a vengeance," Robert Holmes said.

Holmes and Zachary Stokes have lived their entire lives in South Philly. On this hot July day, they sit in their usual spot in the shade -- outside the Family Dollar on Point Breeze Avenue -- watching their neighborhood change right before their eyes.

"Beautiful thing, beautiful thing and the new buildings it made even Point Breeze look better, it's a beautiful thing," Holmes said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwSgq_0nIUwtv300

Crews were out setting up Thursday afternoon for the annual block party. The event is running along Point Breeze Avenue from Federal Street down to Dickinson Street.

There are about 30 food trucks and dozens of vendors for you to shop at, along with musical performances.

"We here to count our blessings," Stokes said. "We're elderly now and all the stuff going on, it's difficult so we just trying to keep people safe and have a good time, go on with our lives and look out for one another as much as we can."

It's the first time the event has returned since the pandemic.

"At the end of the day, it's all about coming out together, having a good time in a very safe environment," Philadelphia city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said.

The block party will go on until about 10 p.m.

