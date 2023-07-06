Kanye West's Donda Academy Lacked Windows Because He 'Didn't Like Glass,' Says Ex-Staffer in Bizarre Lawsuit

Mega

Kanye West is facing another lawsuit by an ex- Donda Academy employee who said he was fired in retaliation after raising several safety concerns about the school. RadarOnline.com has obtained a copy of the complaint, which lists bizarre claims about the private academy, including it lacked windows because the rapper "expressed that he did not like glass."

Isaiah Meadows filed the documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday against the musician — who legally changed his name to Ye — Yeezy Christian Academy, Donda Academy, three of the school's directors, and more.

“In the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days,” the docs read. “The skylight was intentionally without glass because WEST expressed that he did not like glass .”

Meadows also alleged Donda Academy had “serious wiring issues,” which allegedly led to an electrical fire “near the student eating area where wire was laid atop the ground, exposed.” He said plumbing was an issue too, citing a septic tank that allegedly would “overflow every other day, causing a terrible smell.”

A school believed to be a Donda Academy in Simi Valley.

Meadows was hired in November 2020 as an assistant principal. He said he uprooted his family to be closer to the school, per Kanye's request, with the rapper allegedly agreeing to pay his rent as part of his employee benefits.

The ex-staffer claimed that all changed when he “was suspended after calling for meetings and raising concerns regarding the operations of the school."

In the complaint, Meadows claimed he was reinstated two weeks later at a lower salary — with Kanye no longer paying his rent, allegedly breaching their contract and leaving him in dire financial stress. Meadows said he lodged several complaints about inconsistent pay and health and safety violations against the school before allegedly being fired without explanation in August 2022.

“Defendants intentionally terminated Plaintiff with the intent of punishing him for engaging in a protected activity, and in doing so, Defendants acted maliciously, fraudulently and oppressively, with the wrongful intention of injuring Plaintiff,” the lawsuit stated.

This isn't the first former Donda employee to sue Kanye , claiming staff and students suffered at the hands of his alleged bizarre requests .

“The unlawful and retaliatory behavior by Mr. West and the school directors have now been documented multiple times by other former employees who never even worked together but all experienced the same horrendous treatment and witnessed the same serious health, safety and education code violations, while all were subjected to the same fate - wrongful termination - and we plan to hold them accountable,” Meadows attorney Ron Zambrano , a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, told RadarOnline.com.

We reached out to Kanye's team for comment.

The complaint alleges wrongful termination, breach of contract and violations of multiple education, health, safety and labor codes.

