Electric charging stations, a soda quandary, a rising rugby star, heat relief

Woot! One thing about a weird “holiday in the middle’’ week is it delivers the weekend to you a bit quicker.

And we’re almost there, folks.

It’s still hot out there so, you know, hydrate and stuff. I will include some heat-related resources in this newsletter.

I went kayaking on Tuesday, taking advantage of a rare weekday off, so I want to be sure to let you know our guide to kayaking in Delaware can be found on our website starting this morning. If you love the outdoors, you’ll also find guides to cycling, hiking and surf fishing.

Today I also want to share with you stories about electric charging stations, a birch beer deficit and a Smyrna High School athlete who is rising to the top of the ranks in women’s rugby, plus your Weekend Beach Guide and more.

It’s electric! But can you charge it?

It’s no secret there is a push now to get fossil fuel vehicles off the road in favor of electric automobiles.

“Politicians and analysts are betting that electric vehicles will become the norm in this generation or the next,’’ writes Molly McVety. “If California’s clean car standards are enforced in Delaware, all new cars sold in the state must be electric or plug in hybrid by 2035.’’

But hopes for an EV future may come to nothing I there aren’t enough charging stations for everyone who needs to recharge.

Laws are being passed and charging stations are being put in, but whether there will be enough and how long they are going to last are still major questions, Molly reports.

Find out all about EV chargers, where to find them in the First State, where more are expected to be installed, what obstacles there are to adding more quickly, and how all of that may impact taxes in Delaware.

Has birch beer lost its fizz?

Soda commercials often set the scene for a hot day – ice clinking in a glass, a deep sigh from the athletic-looking person as they take that long, cold sip.

For generations of Delawareans, that satisfied sigh might have been inspired by a cold mug of birch beer. And sometimes, a glass of birch beer accompanied their favorite burger or slice of pizza.

But as Patricia Talorico has been reporting this month, that old-fashioned treat may not come from a bottomless well.

Find out why both Nicola Pizza and Grotto Pizza no longer offer birch beer on their taps, and whether that’s permanent or temporary.

Love at first scrum

Reaghan King’s sports interests have always swayed toward games with physical contact, observes Kevin Tresolini.

The Smyrna High School student played tackle football and boys lacrosse, wrestled and studied the martial art of jiu-jitsu.

And then she fell in love. With women’s rugby, a sport in which she is one of the best players out there and is competing internationally this summer.

“It’s such a cool experience,” she said. “… I think back to five years ago and never thought that this is where I would be. Just to see how far it’s taken me, and where it’s still gonna take me.’’

Learn more about Reaghan’s rise to rugby fame and where she will compete this summer here.

We’ve got your beach season covered

There is nothing like summer at Delaware Beaches.

To make the most of it, we’ve gathered our 2023 beach news in one handy place. Just bookmark our landing page for a round up of all the latest news from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island.

And be sure to be on the lookout for Shannon Marvel McNaught’s weekly Delaware Beaches report.

Chill out

As we break heat records across the country , How you can escape the heat as temperatures rise around Delaware.

How you can escape the heat as temperatures rise around Delaware. Do you feel more summer heat than other Wilmington areas? We map that

How well do you follow the news?

Are you a newshound who knows more about what’s going on than anyone around you?

Well, do we have a quiz for you!

Fresh off the local headlines, we’ve created a weekly Delaware Online news quiz that will test your news IQ based on what happened the previous seven days.

Our quiz hits all our favorite topics – sports, food, history, politics and more. We release a new quiz every Friday, so look for it when you want to exercise your brain cells.

Test your local news IQ here.

