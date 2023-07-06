Open in App
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio healthcare worker arrested for sexually assaulting a child, police suspect more victims

By SBG San Antonio,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Antonio, TX newsLocal San Antonio, TX
San Antonio man arrested after firing at officer and barricading in Southside home
San Antonio, TX12 hours ago
San Antonio couple faces charges for neglecting injured 1-month-old baby
San Antonio, TX8 hours ago
Alamo Quarry Market shooter sentenced to 45 years: Victim stands strong in court
San Antonio, TX12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Urgent search for missing teen with medical condition
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Teen shot three times in late-night drive-by
San Antonio, TX21 hours ago
Customer grazed by bullet during shootout between robber and 7-Eleven cashier
San Antonio, TX22 hours ago
Father charged for allegedly abandoning 4-year-old child - with no shirt or shoes - at busy intersection
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
In-Depth: Youth crime in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
$15,000 reward offered for clues in New Year's Day murder of 7/11 clerk
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Man flashes semi-automatic handgun in Dollar General theft
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Man fatally struck by van and thrown through fence, found by construction workers
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Former CVS Pharmacy escapes major fire damage
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
San Antonio to receive funding to fight opioid crisis, Narcan distribution being considered
San Antonio, TX7 hours ago
Fourth of July freedom: Officials rescue baby deer stuck in fence
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Orphaned pup found playing in traffic: thankfully reunited with family
Kerrville, TX2 days ago
San Antonio Humane Society seeks forever home for its longest resident on her birthday
San Antonio, TX14 hours ago
Three-day adoption event at PetSmart locations in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
San Antonio restaurant rises above labor shortage with boosted wages
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Rhino Roofers!
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
San Antonio's innovative 'cooling pavement' project faces hurdles but promises cooler roads ahead
San Antonio, TX10 hours ago
San Antonio wildlife seek refuge in neighborhoods amid scorching drought
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
San Antonio's $1.2 billion bond: A peek into the future of parks, libraries and public safety projects
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
South Texas Blood and Tissue initiative raises $47,000 for Camp Discovery's life-changing adventures
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Teacher raises most likely to be kicked down the road to a third special session
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
One Ice Rink, 14 Contenders: San Antonio figure skaters glide into national spotlight
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Second annual Teachella festival: A summer celebration of education at Comanche Park this weekend
San Antonio, TX18 hours ago
Costly catch to city's home repair program: soaring property tax appraisals
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
'Death Ridge' producing extreme heat, 115 degree heat index today
San Antonio, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy