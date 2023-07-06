St. Peter's Community Outreach Programs Receive Lifesaving Gift from Central Jersey Royal Neighbors Chapter

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - In June, the community outreach programs at St. Peter's Church received a special lifesaving gift from the local chapter of the Royal Neighbors of America. A state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillator (AED) was donated to the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church which houses the Alice's CUP Food Pantry and the SHOP at St. Peter's thrift store. Both programs are major components of St. Peter's community outreach programs and are staffed entirely by volunteers. The Royal Neighbors team also installed the AED in addition to arranging a training session for the volunteers.

Retired Port Authority of NY Emergency Services Sergeant Dan Dias is a Spotswood resident. Dias provided hands-on CPR and AED training for St. Peter's staff of volunteers.

“Many people are intimidated by AEDs, but the fact is they are simple to use and self-directing," Dias said. "Most are designed to give verbal step-by-step instructions, making it easy to provide immediate life-saving medical treatment. When every second counts, it’s important to have at least one person in each volunteering location trained in CPR and the use of AEDs."

June is CPR and AED Awareness Month. According to the American Heart Association, using an AED in addition to calling 911 and starting CPR immediately helps to save lives.

The lifesaving gift and training benefited the staff of volunteers almost immediately. Royal Neighbors Central Jersey Chapter member and St. Peter's volunteer Lynn Steurer began having chest pains at home shortly after completing a day of work at the thrift shop. Steurer's husband, Scott recognized the early heart attack symptoms and was able to get his wife help quickly. Scott Steurer was a former volunteer firefighter and knew the signs of a heart attack. Due to his quick action, Steurer has fully recovered and recently returned to volunteering.

“We are grateful to Royal Neighbors and Sergeant Dias for their gifts to the volunteering community of St. Peter’s,” said Father Marshall Shelly, Rector of St. Peter’s.

“St. Peter’s is one of the most vibrant corners of Spotswood, with a bustling thrift shop and weekly community supper," said Cathy Decker. "These are wonderful programs welcoming hundreds each week and powered by legions of volunteers, many of whom are older retirees. Knowing we can confidently take the steps to care for our volunteers and for all who visit the St. Peter’s campus is a tremendous relief.”

Decker is a St. Peter’s volunteer and president of Royal Neighbors Chapter 20210. Royal Neighbors of America is one of the biggest and first all-female led insurance organization in the US. It is located in Rock Island, Illinois with chapters across the nation. Founded in 1895, Royal Neighbors of America has more than 250,000 members.

St. Peter's Episcopal Church is located on Main Street in Spotswood. Its historic campus host four community outreach programs including the SHOP at St. Peter's, Alice's CUP Food Pantry, Wednesday Night Community Suppers and the Community Garden. The proceeds from the popular SHOP at St. Peter's is funneled back into St. Peter's community outreach programs. Volunteers of all faiths give their time to the community outreach programs.



