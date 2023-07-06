Annie Murphy Is a New York “It Girl” Trying to Reform Her Father’s Cult in ‘Praise Petey’ Trailer



Freeform has released the first trailer for its new adult animated comedy Praise Petey , which follows how one modern woman will manage her deceased father’s cult.

The two-minute first look teases New Yorker and “It Girl” Petra aka “Petey” grappling with her life turning upside down when she must move from her big-city life to a place called New Utopia. It’s a community her father founded, only it’s not like most. Here, everyone’s part of a cult. Even worse? They believe Petey’s their prophesized savior.



“You being here means the prophecy of the great daughter’s return is fulfilled,” John Cho’s character says in a southern twang.



“Is this town doing OK?” Petey asks, before Kiersey Clemons’ character responds, “Nah, we’re starving.”

But Petey doesn’t want to fulfill the prophecy of the daughter returned. Instead, she wants to “girlboss” her way out of this by undoing the stranglehold her father has on this small town cult’s desperate followers. As Petey works to give this community back its own agency, she’ll discover how to find her own voice along the way.



“No more human sacrifice,” a Petey dressed in a midsommar-like flower gown tells New Utopia community members. “I have a vision for New Utopia, and it is bright!”



Created by head Saturday Night Live writer Anna Drezen, Praise Petey also counts Christine Baranski and Stephen Root among its voice cast. The series is executive produced by Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, as well as ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico and Monica Padrick. Praise Petey is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.



Praise Petey premieres at 10 p.m. ET July 21 on Freeform and will stream on Hulu.

