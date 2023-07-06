Open in App
La Jolla Light

Slurry seal work on La Jolla streets is deemed 'completed,' but La Jolla Shores Drive repaving is coming

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWuYp_0nIUsUBq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdqnY_0nIUsUBq00
Silverado Street in La Jolla was temporarily closed in early April for slurry seal treatment. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Residents hoping that additional streets in La Jolla would be resurfaced following an extensive recent slurry seal project will have to wait awhile longer.

The city of San Diego is declaring the local slurry seal work complete for now, though crews may return for “punch-list” items such as touch-ups and spot repairs.

But street work in the 92037 ZIP code isn't over, officials say. Down the line, La Jolla Shores Drive will be repaved, like La Jolla Parkway was in a project completed May 26 .

The city applied slurry seal — a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock applied to the surface at an average thickness of a quarter-inch — on streets throughout The Village and some surrounding neighborhoods starting April 25. The project was finished a few weeks later.

“The part of the [slurry seal] work scheduled for La Jolla has been completed with just a few ... touch-up tasks remaining,” said city spokesman Anthony Santacroce. “The city currently has multiple slurry projects in construction that are resurfacing hundreds of streets and dozens of miles of roadway all over San Diego.”

Should additional streets in La Jolla be scheduled for resurfacing, the city will alert residents, he said.

Santacroce said streets are selected using the city’s Overall Conditions Index in conjunction with other factors, such as traffic volume, road type, equity, climate resiliency, mobility, maintenance history, other construction projects and available funding.

“Repairs are often grouped within a neighborhood to include streets that are in similar condition or performed after other projects, such as pipeline replacement,” he said.

Santacroce and other city representatives said that when an ongoing utility undergrounding project called Circuit 1J is completed, La Jolla Shores Drive will be resurfaced. A schedule was not immediately available.

Phase 1 of Circuit 1J includes the area west of La Jolla Shores Drive from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography south to Avenida de la Playa. Phase 2 — including putting overhead utilities underground in the area east of La Jolla Shores Drive from Scripps Oceanography south to Nautilus Street, installing five new streetlights and 14 disabled-accessible pedestrian ramps, and planting 24 new street trees — was completed in June .

Phase 1 was originally scheduled to be finished in the third quarter of this year but will be pushed later into the year so communications companies can remove their lines from the poles. After that, the poles can be removed. Once the project and associated infrastructure work is completed, the street will be resurfaced in a manner similar to La Jolla Parkway.

Smaller fixes were made recently to La Jolla Shores Drive to patch a deep groove that recently had been filled with sandbags by an unknown person. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Bird Rock residents are asked in 'mass numbers' to seek reversal of Adelante Townhomes support vote
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
'It's a bad weed': Invasive arundo grass is spotted near La Jolla's Children's Pool
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Coyote seen in Windansea area chasing and attacking stray cat
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 14-21
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
San Diego, CA3 days ago
La Jolla planners vote to support La Casa de los Amigos replacement project
San Diego, CA5 days ago
La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
San Diego, CA3 days ago
La Jolla planners support Coastal Historic District; findings proceed to state commission
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Our Readers Write: San Diego infrastructure, Birch Aquarium turtle
San Diego, CA9 days ago
Guest Commentary: Here are reasons La Jolla should not form its own city
San Diego, CA11 days ago
Man gets nearly four years in prison for using stolen identities of UC San Diego students
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Tarnishing the Jewel: La Jolla sidewalk is cracking up
San Diego, CA11 days ago
Scripps Oceanography scientist studies toxic algae bloom with plans to create prediction model
San Diego, CA8 days ago
'A type of magic': PointeWorks ballet company looks to make La Jolla its summer home
San Diego, CA12 days ago
La Jolla Parks & Beaches supports proposal for temporary pedestrian boardwalk at Windansea
San Diego, CA15 days ago
Hidden Valley house in La Jolla is designated historic, but involvement of landscape architect is left out
San Diego, CA15 days ago
Workers at Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla say wage practices are affecting clinical trial operations
San Diego, CA13 days ago
La Jolla church finishes installing new 4,551-piece pipe organ and readies for fall dedication concert
San Diego, CA14 days ago
La Jolla Parks & Beaches takes official position against planned year-round Point La Jolla closure
San Diego, CA17 days ago
Summer programs hitting high gear at La Jolla Recreation Center
San Diego, CA14 days ago
'Patricia A. Schaelchlin Day' celebration to honor late La Jolla historian, archivist and author
San Diego, CA17 days ago
Tarnishing the Jewel: Locals put trash and weeds in their sights
San Diego, CA16 days ago
Facing 37,000 sidewalk repairs and millions in injury payouts, S.D. wants property owners to assume liability
San Diego, CA19 days ago
Our Readers Write: Windansea Beach fence, Senate Bill 10, seagull chicks
San Diego, CA18 days ago
La Jolla traffic board pauses plan for stop sign at intersection that draws speeding complaints
San Diego, CA21 days ago
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers' eyes
San Diego, CA23 days ago
Via Capri is headed for more digging and traffic congestion
San Diego, CA22 days ago
S.D. road repair efforts are plagued by funding gaps, poor planning and weak transparency, grand jury says
San Diego, CA25 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy