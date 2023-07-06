Rafting tourism in the Mountain State

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Rafting season is here, and Wild and wonderful West Virginia is renowned for its amazing rapids.

White Water Rafting in particular has been a famed sport for the region. Tourists travel from all over the world to hit the Mountain State rapids.

The Upper New River Gorge rushes through the 70,000-acre New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Spring, summer and fall are all rafting seasons, but summer is the peak season for white water rafting.

Bryan Wagner once lived in Fayetteville and told us he returns to his hometown in the summer for family fun out on the water.

“Getting some first experience in rafting while we are here. I took my son down to the rapids for the first time and he enjoyed it,” said Wagner.

Some visitors aren’t originally from the Mountain State, though.

Joseph Dorsey is a visitor from New Jersey and says his friends dragged him out to the rapids, but he had no regrets on his trip.

“It wasn’t that cold, some parts were good, and some parts were fun. It was everything you expect, you know what I mean? It was good,” said Dorsey.

For those who haven’t rafted before, guided rafting tours have different levels ranging from beginner to experienced.

