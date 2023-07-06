Open in App
KTRE

UPS union workers in Tyler prepare for possible strike

By Blake Holland,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Mount Vernon daycare director, welder team up to create special ‘tree’
Mount Vernon, TX9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alto bronc rider, Canton barrel racer win money at Calgary
Canton, TX16 hours ago
East Texas Mexican nationals getting access to much-needed resources with ‘Consulate on Wheels’
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Gladewater resident garners community outreach for man affected by storms
Gladewater, TX11 hours ago
East Texas expert shares air conditioning performance tips
Tyler, TX11 hours ago
Wednesday’s Weather: Hot and humid today
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Lindale’s Casey Poe commits to Crimson Tide
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Gregg, Smith County first responders undergo active shooter training
Longview, TX2 days ago
‘He was left with just the clothes on his back’: Church hosts fundraiser for man who lost wife, son in Panola Co. house fire
Carthage, TX1 day ago
Tyler City Council approves funding to improve low-income communities
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Whitehouse Police Department introduces lateral pay program
Whitehouse, TX1 day ago
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash
White Oak, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy