Amazon’s Jaw-Dropping ‘Invite-Only’ Prime Day Deals Include a 43-inch 4K TV for $100 & Kim Kardashian’s Go-To Skincare Device for 50% Off

As someone who’s spent many hours staring at a computer screen just waiting to enter a virtual queue for an exclusive product drop, I know just how long and frustrating the process can be. Also, who hasn’t waited in line, whether in person or online, to score those insane Black Friday deals? Fortunately, Amazon is doing something new during this year’s Prime Day to (hopefully!) make scoring those jaw-dropping deals a little less stressful. Right now, Amazon is offering Prime members “Invite-Only” deals where you can score some of the best deals being offered during Prime Day.

Just as a refresher, Amazon Prime Day is happening this year on July 11 and 12. It’s a highly-anticipated sale for so many online shoppers as you can score some seriously good discounts on everything from streaming to toys, celeb-loved beauty to cookware, and anything and everything in between. It’s also a good time to shop for electronics as there are so many deals that rival Black Friday! In fact, Amazon’s Invite-Only deals have left us completely speechless! We’re talking deals so good, you can snag a 43-inch 4K TV for just under $100 ! It’s the kind of discount that’ll make you want to sign up for a Prime Membership ASAP.

How do I get an invite to Amazon’s Invite-Only Prime Deals?

The process itself is actually super simple. First, you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which you can do right here . It’s a great time to sign up as they’re currently running a special promo where you can get one week of Prime for just $1.99. And yes, that does give you access to Amazon’s Prime Day Invite-Only Deals and other can’t-miss offers during Amazon Prime Day.

After you’ve signed up, find an “ Invite-Only Prime Deal ” that you want to get in on during Prime Day (see below for some ideas!). Go to the product page and select “Request Invite,” which you can find where the checkout button usually is. From there, you’ll receive an e-mail notification confirming that you requested an invite. If you’re invited to purchase the product, you’ll get an e-mail or push notification once Prime Day starts. Invites will be sent out all throughout the event, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Keep in mind, there is a limited quantity of Invite-Only products available. If they sell out, you will receive a notification that you weren’t chosen to participate. Only one invite can be requested per item, however you can request an invitation for more than one Invite-Only product. It’s also important to note that you don’t have to buy the product if you decide you don’t want to once Prime Day rolls around. If you’re chosen, you have until the end of Prime Day to purchase the product.

Best Amazon Invite-Only Prime Day Deals

There are a few products you can request invites to right now, with your Amazon Prime membership . Once again, you’re not required to purchase the item once Prime Day rolls around. Think of it as reserving your spot in line. But trust me, once you see some of the deals you can score, you won’t want to miss out on an invite.

Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series 4K TV – $100, Originally $400

It’s not everyday you can score a TV for less than $100, let alone one that’s 43-inches, has 4K Ultra HD, and all the features that come along with having an Amazon Fire TV . You can stream over one million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ among others. You can also go hands-free to control what you’re TV-watching experience using Alexa. In other words, you won’t have to waste time and energy trying to find the remote. The Amazon Fire TV has over 17,000 five-star reviews with numerous shoppers loving the “stunning” picture quality. Right now, you can request an invite to get the TV for just under $100. Considering it costs $400 on a regular day, that’s a total steal!

FOREO Luna 3 – $109, Originally $210

FOREO’s Luna 3 is described by the brand as a facial cleansing brush and anti-aging face massager. It’s a skincare device that celebs like Kim Kardashian and Cindy Crawford have sworn by. According to People , Chrissy Teigen and John Legend even have “his-and-hers Foreos.” Not only will the product help give your skin a deep clean, the massaging aspect is said to help smooth lines and wrinkles, and increase elastin and collagen production. It typically goes for $219, but you can get it for 50% off with Amazon’s Invite-Only Prime Deal. There are three colors to choose from.

Limited Edition Stormtrooper Stand for Amazon Echo Dot – $30, Originally $40

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away you could place your Amazon Echo Dot on your kitchen counter, desk, or night stand and let that be that. But with this can’t-miss Invite-Only Prime Deal, you can display your Echo Dot in the coolest way across the galaxy. This limited-edition stand will light up (as shown above) once your Echo Dot is placed inside and Alexa is called. It’s also available in Darth Vader and The Mandalorian. It’s on sale now for $30.

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker – $90, Originally $160

If you’ve always wanted a SodaStream , now’s your chance to get one at a really good price. With the E-Terra, you can make sparkling water “in seconds” with just the push of a button. It’s compatible with all SodaStream, so you can easily make your own soda in the comfort of your own home. Just think of all the money you’ll be saving long-term, not to mention, it’s good for the environment as well. With Amazon’s Invite-Only Prime Deal, you can get one for your home for over 40% off.

