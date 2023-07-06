Is Bill de Blasio a catch? NYC single ladies dish on whether they’d date the ‘handsome’ ex-mayor after his unorthodox split

Both were excited to jump back into the dating pool — even joking they should include their phone numbers in the piece.
One caveat? They are still living together.
The Post asked the single ladies of the Big Apple, and beyond, if they’d take a chance on Bill — and his new darker hairdo.
And it would seem he won’t be a bill-chelor for long. We found many willing candidates, who were mostly drawn to his proximity to power and the 6-foot-5 Park Slope resident’s towering height.
Tatyana Burika, a 40-something artist living in the Financial District, was enthusiastic about meeting the lifelong public servant with socialist leanings.
“Yes. The fact that he was mayor is enough for me. He must be smart. I am Russian and traditional, so I will adopt to my man’s politics, whatever they are,” she told The Post. “Plus I have a fetish for tall guys and he is handsome.”
Rapper and former Barstool Sports personality Tiko Texas was even more blunt.
“He got money, he like chocolate, why not,” she told The Post, referring to his three-decade long relationship with McCray, who is black.
Even when she learned de Blasio wasn’t a money-bags mayor like billionaire Michael Bloomberg, Texas still found his Rolodex enticing.
“I’m down to have a drink and see what fun we could get into. Vibe it out. He’s highly connected. Put me in the door,” she said, adding that she was fine with his unorthodox living arrangement.
“I’m okay with him living with the wife. I think that’s a great arrangement. I’m single and mingling right now. That would be cool. They have their space and I have mine. I wouldn’t want us to live together anyway.”
Bunking with his ex wasn’t a problem for comedian Christy Miller, 52.
“For me no, because I know she’s a lesbian, so I’m totally cool with it … There’s no danger — she might come into my room,” the Hell’s Kitchen resident, who was drawn to de Blasio’s “clout” and pension.
“I got to boost my comedy career. I need to go viral with something. I’m 52 years old, but I don’t look or act it. I power lift for fun. He works out at the Y … He gets a pension right? And them benefits? Okay.”
Miller also gives high marks to his new hair, which has been slightly darkened. (de Blasio himself meant it to be lighter but said, “I like feeling what I feel.”)
His resume (mayor, failed presidential run, nixed gubernatorial run, failed congressional run) would even lure Los Angeles producer Shelley Eisner, 59, to the East Coast for a chance to meet him. “It would probably be a fun, interesting date. Do I have any expectations? No — I’d have fun.”
The mother of two grown children can even stomach his current lack of full-time employment and his far-left politics — “I was a Berkeley girl in the late ’80s. We’d protest over a tuition hike of a dollar,” she said — as long as he’d still be able to pick up the check for dinner.
The ex-mayor’s living arrangement is, however, a big turn-off for Gloria Velez, who works out at the same Park Slope YMCA as the former pol .
“He’s not my type. I like men who are dedicated to one’s spouse,” the 51-year-old told The Post. “Either you are or you aren’t [with them]. You can’t be a little bit pregnant. I don’t believe in sharing.”
But if he and his wife did divorce, she’d have a change of heart.
“I’d give him a chance, I like his height, I like his demeanor. I see him every day [at the gym]. He’s very pleasant with me, he never doesn’t say hello to me. We’re very cordial.”
Hunter College employee, Malin Abrahamson, 51, said she had “soured” on the de Blasio during his tenure in City Hall, but after nearly a year and a half of current mayor Eric Adams, she would take him back.
As for dating, the 6-foot Abrahamson would “pay attention to him. He’s tall enough for me.”
Dorinda, a 71-year-old woman finishing up a workout at de Blasio’s beloved Park Slope Y, told The Post she thinks “he’s a jerk” and found him lacking confidence while in office. But she sees nothing but babes in his future.
“He’ll never be alone. He’s good-looking. He has a penis,” she said. “But he is unemployed.”
