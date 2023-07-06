Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Orange County HOA refused to turn over financial records after questions about spending
By Nick Papantonis,
8 days ago
The leaders of an Orange County HOA refused repeated requests by community members to turn over documents showing how much money they were collecting and spending, and on what, after the association spent thousands of dollars building unauthorized speed bumps.
The Wetherbee Lakes HOA first fell into the spotlight in March, hours after the dark-colored speed bumps appeared overnight. Property owners weren’t warned and some claimed their vehicles suffered damage.
Orange County staff members said no one requested a traffic study or permission to build the bumps on the publicly-owned road and the builders did not follow modern design practices and signage requirements. They forced the HOA to quickly tear them out.
That day, several property owners began attempting to obtain the HOA’s financial information.
When the HOA hired a new property management company a few weeks later, Casella requested all financial records the HOA gave to the management company. The company’s staff uploaded the documents to a portal, which WFTV was given access to.
As of Thursday, the portal contained 19 monthly financial statement from the past 10 years, far short of the 7 years’ worth of records an HOA is supposed to maintain.
