Tribune-Review

Trib Cup celebrates 20 years of honoring all-around high school sports excellence

By Don Rebel,

1 day ago
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny celebrates with the trophy after beating Central Catholic to win the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Nov. 18, 2022 at Norwin.

Happy Anniversary, Sports Cup!

Over the next few weeks, we will be unveiling the winners and final standings of the annual Trib Cup competition.

This marks the 20th year that The Network has been recognizing the best sports programs in each WPIAL class over the entire school year.

Points are awarded in all of the district team sports for playoff berths, section titles, state postseason berths and WPIAL and PIAA championships and runner-up finishes.

A couple of WPIAL teams celebrated undefeated seasons this past school year, but nobody can touch the perfect run the North Allegheny sports teams have accomplished. They will soon be a perfect 20 for 20 in winning the Cup in the league’s highest classification.

Other multiple winners of the Cup these past two decades include:

• Sewickley Academy – 13

• Greensburg Central Catholic – 9

• Quaker Valley – 7

• Shady Side Academy – 7

• Mars – 5

• North Catholic – 4

• Moon – 3

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 3

• South Fayette – 3

• Beaver – 2

• Hampton – 2

• South Park – 2

Stay tuned to find out who will be raising the 2022-2023 Trib Cup.

Here is a list of all the previous winners based on classification:

Class 6A

2021-2022 – North Allegheny Tigers

2020-2021 – North Allegheny Tigers

2019-2020 – North Allegheny Tigers

2018-2019 – North Allegheny Tigers

2017-2018 – North Allegheny Tigers

2016-2017 – North Allegheny Tigers

Class 5A

2021-2022 – Hampton Talbots

2020-2021 – Mars Fightin’ Planets

2019-2020 – Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

2018-2019 – Mars Fightin’ Planets

2017-2018 – Mars Fightin’ Planets

2016-2017 – Moon Tigers

Class 4A

2021-2022 – Quaker Valley Quakers

2020-2021 – Quaker Valley Quakers

2019-2020 – Quaker Valley Quakers

2018-2019 – South Park Eagles

2017-2018 – Quaker Valley Quakers

2016-2017 – Beaver Bobcats

2015-2016 – North Allegheny Tigers

2014-2015 – North Allegheny Tigers

2013-2014 – North Allegheny Tigers

2012-2013 – North Allegheny Tigers

2011-2012 – North Allegheny Tigers

2010-2011 – North Allegheny Tigers

2009-2010 – North Allegheny Tigers

2008-2009 – North Allegheny Tigers

2007-2008 – North Allegheny Tigers

2006-2007 – North Allegheny Tigers

2005-2006 – North Allegheny Tigers

2004-2005 – North Allegheny Tigers

2003-2004 – North Allegheny Tigers

Class 3A

2021-2022 – North Catholic Trojans

2020-2021 – North Catholic Trojans

2019-2020 – North Catholic Trojans

2018-2019 – Shady Side Academy Indians

2017-2018 – North Catholic Trojans

2016-2017 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

2015-2016 – South Fayette Lions

2014-2015 – South Fayette Lions

2013-2014 – South Fayette Lions

2012-2013 – Mars Fightin’ Planets

2011-2012 – Mars Fightin’ Planets

2010-2011 – Hampton Talbots

2009-2010 – West Allegheny Indians

2008-2009 – Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

2007-2008 – South Park Eagles

2006-2007 – Moon Tigers

2005-2006 – Pine-Richland Rams

2004-2005 – Moon Tigers

2003-2004 – Peters Township Indians

Class 2A

2021-2022 – Neshannock Lancers

2020-2021 – Shenango Wildcats

2019-2020 – Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Chargers

2018-2019 – Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Chargers

2017-2018 – Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Chargers

2016-2017 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

2015-2016 – Beaver Bobcats

2014-2015 – Quaker Valley Quakers

2013-2014 – Seton LaSalle Rebels

2012-2013 – Quaker Valley Quakers

2011-2012 – Quaker Valley Quakers

2010-2011 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

2009-2010 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

2008-2009 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

2007-2008 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

2006-2007 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

2005-2006 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

2004-2005 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

2003-2004 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Class A

2021-2022 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

2020-2021 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

2019-2020 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

2018-2019 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2017-2018 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2016-2017 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2015-2016 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2014-2015 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

2013-2014 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2012-2013 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

2011-2012 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2010-2011 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2009-2010 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2008-2009 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2007-2008 – Serra Catholic Eagles

2006-2007 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2005-2006 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2004-2005 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

2003-2004 – Sewickley Academy Panthers

